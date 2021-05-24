Premier League: 10 talking points from the weekend’s action | Soccer

1) Liverpool put the doom-mongering in perspective. A season that looked at once stage like a bona fide catastrophe for Liverpool has not only ended on a high but with a handful of their more maligned performers getting them over the line. Alisson put an error-riddled season behind him with last week’s glorious header. Trent Alexander-Arnold returned to the form that marks him out as a captain-in-waiting. Thiago Alcântara, whose integration to the side coincided with its calamitous downturn in form, swaggered majestically through the run-in. And Sadio Mané finished a campaign to forget with the goals that set the stage for next season. Which is not to say all is suddenly rosy at Anfield – the squad is getting no younger and one of Europe’s best midfielders has bid the club goodbye – but any talk of crumbling dynasties has been proved wildly premature. It says much about Jürgen Klopp that the most miserable year of his Liverpool tenure concluded with him grinning manically as he soaked up the acclaim of rapturous fans. Alex Hess.