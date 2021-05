The best beauty looks of the night are all about sharp lines and big, bold statements. There's nothing I love more than a graphic eye look — it's what I (and I'm sure tons of other folks) have been leaning on throughout the past year of consistent mask-wearing. And even though masks are slowly starting to come off as the masses get vaccinated, I'll still always be on the hunt for bold new looks to copy. Thankfully, the 2021 Billboard Music Awards has been stacked with those.