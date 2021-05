Negotiators from the Afghan government and Taliban teams met Friday to discuss speeding up stalled peace talks, officials from both sides said, as a deadly mosque blast shattered the calm of a holiday ceasefire in Afghanistan. Despite unprecedented talks opening in September in Doha, the two warring sides have struggled to make headway, with violence escalating in Afghanistan as the United States pulls out the last of its troops. "Today a meeting was held in Doha between the delegations of both negotiating sides," the Afghan government's peace team tweeted. The parties "emphasized speeding up the peace talks in Doha", it added.