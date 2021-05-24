newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Really BBMAs?! Morgan Wallen Takes Top Country Awards Despite Being Banned After Using The N-Word

todayheadline.co
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the latest episode of things that make absolutely no sense…. Morgan Wallen, who was banned from the ceremony after dropping the N-word, has won the top country awards at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. Yeah, you read that right. On Sunday, the axed country singer took home three prizes several hours before the official show — Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist, and Top Country Album for Dangerous: The Double Album.

todayheadline.co
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
Person
Dick Clark
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Naacp Image Awards#The N Word#Country Singer#Racial Slur#Music Video#Billboard#Top Country Artist#The Voice#Dick Clark Productions#Nashville#Hollywood#Racism Scandal#Nominations#Backlash#Sharon#Friends#Radio Stations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
NAACP
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesthebigdm.com

Billboard Awards: 16 Nods For Weeknd, 6 For Morgan Wallen

The list of nominees for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards has been released and leading the pack is The Weeknd with 16 noms. The artist with the second most nominations goes to Pop Smoke, who passed away last February, with 10 noms including a nomination for Top Male Artist. Country...
MusicPosted by
The Week

Morgan Wallen earns Billboard Music Awards nominations but isn't invited to the show after use of racial slur

Morgan Wallen may be a nominee at this year's Billboard Music Awards, but that doesn't mean he's actually invited. Nominations for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards were revealed on Thursday, and Wallen received six nods, including for Top Song Sales Artist and Top Country Artist. But Dick Clark Productions clarified that while the country singer is a "finalist this year based on charting," he will have no involvement in the ceremony itself after video in February showed him using the N-word, per Entertainment Weekly.
Nashville, TNDerrick

Morgan Wallen returns to stage for first time since N-word scandal

Morgan Wallen is getting back to work for the first time since January, when the bottom fell out on his career after video emerged of him using the N-word. The 28-year-old country singer performed Wednesday night at Kid Rock’s honky tonk bar in Nashville, Tennessee, singing “Whiskey Glasses” and “Wasted on You” with the band, according to The Tennessean.
Nashville, TNMiami Herald

CMA board limits Morgan Wallen’s award eligibility

Country singer Morgan Wallen will be eligible for multiple awards at this year’s CMA Awards but not the show’s top prize, a sign of the continuing fallout after he was caught on camera using a racial slur. The Country Music Association's Board of Directors voted that Wallen will not be...
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Morgan Wallen Went Silent on NAACP Nashville After Planning to Meet

Morgan Wallen’s starting to get back to performing after his n-word controversy, while seemingly snubbing an organization we’re told he’d pledged to meet with … the NAACP in Nashville. According to NAACP Nashville President Sheryl Guinn … after her branch reached out to the country singer in February, she says...
CelebritiesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Morgan Wallen Wins 3 Billboard Awards Despite Ban From Appearing at Show

The Billboard Music Awards announced ahead of its Sunday evening broadcast that country music star Morgan Wallen, who was banned from appearing at the show, had won awards in three categories. Wallen was dropped by his booking agency WME, Spotify and Apple pulled his songs from their curated playlists, and he was not allowed to physically appear at the Billboard awards, after a video surfaced of him drunkenly yelling the N-word. At the time, the 28-year-old told E! News that his language had been “unacceptable” and he promised “to do better.”
MinoritiesPopculture

Morgan Wallen Disinvited From Upcoming Awards Show Due to Racial Controversy

Morgan Wallen will not be participating in any capacity in the upcoming Billboard Music Awards after using racial slurs recently. Despite his remarks, his album Dangerous: The Double Album spent 12 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums and ten weeks on the all-genre Billboard 200 after it was released in January. In a statement, Dick Clark productions announced that he will not be participating this year but that they will consider him for future events if he were to make the proper changes.
CelebritiesPopculture

Morgan Wallen Ineligible for Top CMA Awards Following Racial Slur Controversy

After being disinvited from multiple awards shows following his racial slur controversy in February, it was announced on Friday that Morgan Wallen will be ineligible for solo awards at this fall's CMA Awards, though he will still be able to receive nominations in collaborative categories. The Country Music Association announced its ballot schedule on Friday, and according to Deadline, issued a press statement declaring that Wallen’s 2021 CMA Awards eligibility will be limited to "categories that honor artistic works."
Celebritiestalentrecap.com

Morgan Wallen Returns to the Stage After Using Racial Slur in Leaked Video

Morgan Wallen, a former contestant on The Voice, climbed to the top of the country music world despite his playoff elimination. Wallen took a break from social media and the public eye after a video surfaced in which he can be heard using a racial slur. Now, he’s returned with a performance at Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse.
CelebritiesComplex

NAACP Chapter Says Morgan Wallen Still Hasn’t Met With Them Following N-Word Controversy

Country star Morgan Wallen took a step out of the spotlight earlier this year after a video showed him saying the N-word while arriving home from a night out. At the time, he apologized for his usage of the racial slur, and NAACP Nashville president Sheryl Guinn offered to educate him on the word. His team reached out to Guinn to express interest in scheduling a meeting, but TMZ reports that Wallen has failed to follow-through on such a meeting.
NFLPosted by
Whiskey Riff

Johnny Manziel Sends Out Poorly-Worded Tweet About “Bangin’ Morgan Wallen,” Twitter Has A Field Day With It

Johnny Manziel is in Nashville, and he’s got one thing on his mind… Morgan Wallen. More specifically, banging Morgan Wallen in every Uber in the city…. The 2012 Heisman trophy winner from Texas A&M turned former Cleveland Brown’s Quarterback, who is now signed on to play for a Fan Controlled Football (FCF) team called the Zappers, posted the poorly-worded tweet last night on his account.
MusicPosted by
Best Life

This Country Star Is Now Banned From the Billboard Music Awards

This country star is continuing to face the music. This week, the Billboard Music Awards banned Morgan Wallen from the 2021 awards show due to his use of a racist slur in a video that surfaced in February. Wallen is nominated for six awards at this year's ceremony—the nominations are determined simply by the music's place on the Billboard charts—but he will not be allowed to attend the show, perform, or accept any awards should he win.