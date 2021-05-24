Really BBMAs?! Morgan Wallen Takes Top Country Awards Despite Being Banned After Using The N-Word
In the latest episode of things that make absolutely no sense…. Morgan Wallen, who was banned from the ceremony after dropping the N-word, has won the top country awards at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. Yeah, you read that right. On Sunday, the axed country singer took home three prizes several hours before the official show — Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist, and Top Country Album for Dangerous: The Double Album.todayheadline.co