Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart has a modest file size on the PS5. The game is just 39 GB without a potential day one patch that could be released for it. Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart will be out on June 11. The file size of the game has been revealed to be 39.3 GB according to a PS5 database tracker. This file size doesn’t include any potential update for the game that might be released as we get closer to the launch of the game.