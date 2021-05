Zeiss ZX1 is by far the most unique camera you can find on the block. With a six grand sticker, it does burn a hole in the pocket, but the kind of convenience you get with it is unparalleled. With the new firmware update, the Android-based camera will become more pleasing for your chores. The camera with a 4.3-inch touchscreen display, Wi-Fi and Adobe Lightroom built-in, is now going to be more potent than before.