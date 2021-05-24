The upskilling and reskilling revolution

Will it quickly be viable to enhance, with the assist of computer systems, the perfumer’s understanding? Assist his nose to constantly layout hit fragrances? In principle, the precept is straightforward: use large databases (of uncooked materials, sensory perceptions, patron possibilities) and integrate them, the use of effective algorithms. But who could severely consider that the creator of the subsequent chanel no. Five – or, in some other vicinity, that the author of the following guernica – will be an set of rules? We should constantly be organized for surprises with google, who already creates art work – bought up to 8,000 dollars – with the help of smart machines, but then, changing artists with the aid of statisticians is any other tale…