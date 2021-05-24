newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Automotive Augmented Reality And Virtual Reality Market To Witness $ 5.10 Billion Growth During 2021-2025 | Technavio

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has been monitoring the automotive augmented reality and virtual reality market and it is poised to grow by USD 5.10 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 32% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by technology, which is the leading segment in the market?Based on the technology, the market is expected to see maximum growth in the AR segment during the forecast period.
  • What are the major trends in the market?TFT to DMD evolution will be one of the major trends in the market.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of about 32% during the forecast period.
  • Who are the top players in the market?Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Garmin Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., JAGUAR LAND ROVER AUTOMOTIVE PLC, Microsoft Corp., Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Volkswagen AG are the top players in the market.
  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?The market is driven by the emergence of virtual reality showrooms and events. However, the slowdown in the automotive industry might challenge growth.
  • How big is the European market? Europe dominated the market with a 45% share in 2020.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Extended Reality Market - Global extended reality market is segmented by application (VR, AR, and MR) and geography ( North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Transparent Digital Signage Market - Global transparent digital signage market is segmented by end-user (retail, automotive, media and entertainment, and others) and geography ( North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free. View Our Sample Report Before Purchasing

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Garmin Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., JAGUAR LAND ROVER AUTOMOTIVE PLC, Microsoft Corp., Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Volkswagen AG are some of the major market participants. Although the emergence of virtual reality showrooms and events will offer immense growth opportunities, the slowdown in the automotive industry is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive augmented reality and virtual reality market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Automotive Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market is segmented as below:

  • Technology
  • AR
  • VR
  • Geography
  • Europe
  • APAC
  • North America
  • MEA
  • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44090

Automotive Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive augmented reality and virtual reality market report covers the following areas:

  • Automotive Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Size
  • Automotive Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Trends
  • Automotive Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies TFT to DMD evolution as one of the prime trends driving the Automotive Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automotive Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive augmented reality and virtual reality market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the automotive augmented reality and virtual reality market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the automotive augmented reality and virtual reality market across Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive augmented reality and virtual reality market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Technology
  • AR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • VR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Technology

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Continental AG
  • DENSO Corp.
  • Garmin Ltd.
  • Hyundai Motor Co.
  • JAGUAR LAND ROVER AUTOMOTIVE PLC
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd.
  • NVIDIA Corp.
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Volkswagen AG

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: www.technavio.com/report/automotive-augmented-reality-and-virtual-reality-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-augmented-reality-and-virtual-reality-market-to-witness--5-10-billion-growth-during-2021-2025--technavio-301296737.html

SOURCE Technavio

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
268
Followers
18K+
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Environment#Market Research#Market Trends#Product Market#Automotive Research#Emerging Technology#Consumer Technology#The Market Continental Ag#Garmin Ltd#Hyundai Motor Co#Nippon Seiki Co Ltd#Nvidia Corp#European#Vr#Mea#Tft#Dmd#Apac#Scope Technavio#Challenges The Market
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Virtual Reality
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
Marketsgroundalerts.com

5G RF Diplexer Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2020- 2025

Alongside the Covid-19 impact on 5G RF Diplexer market, the business intelligence report elaborates on the competitive outlook, with information about product offerings of major vendors. . Request a sample Report of 5G RF Diplexer Market at: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/2738462?utm_source=groundalerts.com&utm_medium=SK. The recent report on 5G RF Diplexer market provides a comprehensive analysis...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Europe IP Telephony Market Analysis 2021: Enhancing Massive Growth and Latest Trends by Top Players Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Avaya Inc., NEC Corporation, Yealink Inc.

Businessmarketinsights Latest update on "Europe IP Telephony Market" Analysis, Europe IP Telephony market growth analysis and Projection by – 2028. This report is highly predictive as it holds the overall market analysis of topmost companies into the Europe IP Telephony industry. With the classified Europe IP Telephony market research based on various growing regions this report provide leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, market share and so on.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Automotive Digital Instrument Cluster Market To Grow By USD 2.84 Billion During 2021-2025, Aptiv Plc And Continental AG Emerge As Key Contributors To Growth| Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the automotive digital instrument cluster market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.84 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 25% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Free sample report.
Marketsreportsgo.com

19 Impact on Global Wireless GigaBit(WiGig) Market by Latest Trend, Growing Demand and Technology Advancement 2021-2026

The business intelligence report on 19 Impact on Global Wireless GigaBit(WiGig) market enables businesses and other stakeholders to enhance their revenue generation potential by effectively tackling the current and upcoming challenges in this vertical. It also encompasses all other crucial parameters such as key trends, driving forces, and lucrative prospects that impact the industry dynamics.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Global Food Sterilization Equipment Market Forecast To 2026 Featuring Market Leaders And Upcoming Players Such As Systec, Sun Sterifaab & International Sonomecanics

DUBLIN, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The "Food Sterilization Equipment Market by Application, Technology, Process and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Food Sterilization Equipment Market is predicted to grow at the rate of 6.36% CAGR by 2026. Food sterilization equipment helps to...
Marketsbostonnews.net

Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Worth Observing Growth | Cisco Systems, IBM, Amazon.com

Global Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Cloud Infrastructure Services Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Cisco Systems, IBM, Amazon.com, Microsoft & Amazon Web Services.
Softwarebostonnews.net

Social Networking Software Market is Going to Boom With Hivebrite, Zohooration, eXo

Latest Research Study on Global Social Networking Software Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Social Networking Software Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Social Networking Software. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Hivebrite (France), Zoho Corporation (India), eXo (United States), Microsoft Corporation (Yammer) (United States), IBM (United States), Sprout Social, Inc. (United States), mooSocial (United Kingdom), MangoApps Inc. (United States), Iflexion (United States), Dfinity (Switzerland), Jive Software (United States)
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Media Alert: Intel COMPUTEX Keynote: Innovation Unleashed

Join Intel Executive Vice President Michelle Johnston Holthaus for Intel's first virtual COMPUTEX keynote and a firsthand look at how the strategies of new CEO Pat Gelsinger, along with the forces of a rapidly accelerating digital transformation, are unleashing a new era of innovation at Intel — right when the world needs it most.
Businessmarketprimes.com

3D NAND Flash market size Poised to Touch USD 27340 Million by 2025

Worldwide 3D NAND Flash market size is projected to expand at 27.4 % CAGR over the analysis timeframe from 2019 to 2025, taking the industry valuation of 10390 Million USD in 2019 to 27340 Million USD by the year 2025. Request Sample Copy of this Report- Request Free Sample. The...
Marketsgroundalerts.com

Medical Laser Imager Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2025

The Global Medical Laser Imager market study focuses on major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on markets and materials, capacities and technologies, and on the changing structure.
Marketscompsmag.com

Microprocessor Market Value Projected To Reach US$ 140.5

Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, in a recently published report titled “Microprocessor Market– Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027”. Suggestion For You:. LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2021 (News) — The Global Microprocessor Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of...
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Automotive Multi-Camera System Market Research (2021): Analysis and Insights, Growth Factors, Profit margin, Forecast till 2030

The Global Automotive Multi-Camera System 2021-30 market research study from MarketResearch.Biz provides extensive insights of the geographic scope, market size, immense insights into the industry, extensive analysis, and market revenue estimates up to 2030. The Automotive Multi-Camera System market report is made up of so many vital things that are relevant in order to provide a correct vision to understand the current and upcoming challenges of the Automotive Multi-Camera System industry.
Marketsloshijosdelamalinche.com

Foot Orthotics Insoles Market Insights, Current and Future Trend, By Region And Segment 2021-2026 | Dr. Scholl's (Bayer), Superfeet, Implus, Sidas, OttoBock, Bauerfeind, Aetrex Worldwide

The global Foot Orthotics Insoles market report offers key product offerings, industry history, key data, risk analysis, marketing and sales strategies, product extension, recent innovations, and introduction of new products, research and development, and a range of industry activities. Furthermore, the PESTLE, SWOT, and Porter’s Five Forces reviews of the Foot Orthotics Insoles market were primarily based on the Foot Orthotics Insoles market. The study includes market forecasts for various service providers’ expenditures over the forecasted period. With the help of graphs and figures, key statistics, and a proper source of direction, this report is carried out a thorough evaluation of the global Foot Orthotics Insoles market. Similarly, the global Foot Orthotics Insoles market report includes crucial information including product images, business profiles, product descriptions, contact information, and other specifics.
Marketsreportsgo.com

Integrated GPU Market Size, Detail Analysis for Business Development, Top Companies 2026

The Integrated GPU market report provides a detailed analysis of this business space. The market is analyzed in terms of production as well as consumption. Based on the production aspect, the report includes particulars pertaining to the manufacturing processes of the product, alongside revenue and gross margins of the respective manufacturers. The unit cost decided by the producers across various regions during the forecast period is also included in the report.
Beauty & Fashiontechnologymagazine.org

Dermatology Devices Market To Perceive Substantial Growth during 2021-2025

Global dermatology devices market size is slated to witness an exponential growth in the coming years, as a result of rising incidences of the skin diseases such as scars, eczema, psoriasis, and acne across the globe. A paradigm shift towards the technically sound diagnostics and therapeutics devices such as the non-invasive cosmetic rectification trials is further providing an impetus to the overall dermatology devices industry space.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Business Intelligence Service Market Future Growth Outlook | SAP, Microsoft, Cisco Systems

The Latest survey report on Global Business Intelligence Service Market sheds lights on changing dynamics in Food & Beverages Sector and elaborates market size and growth pattern of each of Business Intelligence Service segments. As the shift to value continues, the producers are tackling challenges to personalized nutrition and match taste profiles. A wide list of manufactuerers were considered in the survey; to include mix bag of leaders and emerging manufacturers for company profiling that includes Rackspace, SAP, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, IBM Corporation, Tableau Software, ADVIZOR Solutions, Oracle, QlikTech International & MicroStrategy.
Marketsgroundalerts.com

Pallet Pooling (Rental) Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2020- 2025

Alongside the Covid-19 impact on Pallet Pooling (Rental) market, the business intelligence report elaborates on the competitive outlook, with information about product offerings of major vendors. The new Pallet Pooling (Rental) market research report presents a granular analysis of the business outlook and also covers the world market overview. It...