Washington, DC

Roster spotlight: William Bradley-King tries to find an edge after being drafted by the Washington Football Team

Washington Football Report
Washington Football Report
 5 days ago

The player

Former Baylor edge rusher William Bradley-King is like most 7th-round draft picks; he is a good athlete with some limitations as an NFL player. In this case, the player is a bit less than the prototypical size for his position. WBK is listed on the Washington Football Team website at 6’3” and 254 pounds. By contrast, Washington’s starting defensive ends, Chase Young and Montez Sweat, are 6’5” and 6’6”, and each weighs between 260 and 265 pounds.

Bradley-King seems to make up for his somewhat smaller frame by being a high-IQ player with the nickname, “The Technician”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30R68h_0a8xClQw00
baylorbears.com

As a no-star recruit coming out of high school, WBK joined the Arkansas State Red Wolves in the Sun Belt Conference, where he excelled. However, he made the jump to Baylor and the Big 12 in 2020. While his statistical production fell off a bit against the higher level of competition, his strengths obviously caught the attention of Washington scouts.

On the first day of May, the Washington Football Team used the first of their three 7th-round picks to select 23-year-old Bradley-King in the 2021 NFL Draft.

One place they may have seen him is the Senior Bowl. These tweets are from Jim Nagy, the organizer, who is a great proponent for the players who appear in the annual player showcase:

The numbers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QmQp0_0a8xClQw00
https://www.sports-reference.com/cfb/players/william-bradley-king-1.html

Background

William Bradley-King is from Kansas City, where he attended Hogan Prep High School, and his hometown paper wrote a good article about him that sketches out his background.

A multi-sport athlete, Bradley-King was also a two-time Missouri state wrestling champion as well as a Missouri Class 3 state champion discus thrower.
Between those sports and football, he never left the gym.
He would ask [his HS coach Phil] Lascuola if he could use the school gym on the weekends to train in his spare time and would do extra defensive line sessions with assistant coach Roosevelt Gipson.
Standing at 6 feet, 4 inches, he fell 2 or 3 inches short of the typical defensive end that college coaches look to recruit.
“I’m used to the disrespect,” Bradley-King said. “I feel like Kansas City is an overlooked area, and I feel like we have some of the most hardworking athletes because we know that it’s overlooked.”
He eventually got his break with Arkansas State and never looked back.
[A]n explosive 2019 season saw him receive first-team Sun Belt Conference honors with a team-high 13.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, and 8.5 sacks among his 49 tackles.
His attention to detail and will to improve earned Bradley-King the nickname “The Technician.” He likes to call himself a “pass rush connoisseur.”
With a year left of eligibility, Bradley-King entered the grad transfer portal and ended up at Baylor.
In nine games with the Bears in 2020, he finished with a team-high in breakups (four) and quarterback hurries (three). His 3.5 sacks also tied for the team lead and earned him All-Big 12 honorable mention.
Now, Bradley-King gets to work alongside Washington edge rushers Chase Young and Montez Sweat, players he’s idolized for years.
“For me to play alongside them, it’s crazy,” Bradley-King said. “I’m sure I’m going to lose my fandom when I’m working next to them; now I’m focusing on earning my teammates respect and just coming in and showing them I’m a man on a mission.”

Profiles

One draft profile about Bradley-King said, “Bradley-King is an athletic speed rusher who presents a lot of challenges for less flexible offensive linemen. Bradley-King should fit best as a standup rush ‘backer in a 3-4 alignment, capitalizing on one-on-one rush opportunities. He has some notable burst transitioning around the arc, coupled with some outstanding closing speed. Used almost solely as a pass rusher during the majority of his career, question marks remain on how effective Bradley-King can be working in space and in coverage. Look for a substantial role as a situational pass rusher early on while he continues to develop his power.”

The Draft Network says he is “built like a 3-4 outside linebacker”, but goes on to say that Bradley-King has seen most of his defensive plays begin in a “sprinter’s stance”.

Bleacher report describes him as “a power rusher....similar to a Matt Judon-type of player who wins off of power as a 3-4 outside linebacker but is limited athletically.”

So, he’s a power and speed rusher who’s built like a 3-4 OLB but has played almost exclusively as a pass rusher in his 4 years of college ball, accumulating 18 sacks in 36 games, mostly against 2nd tier competition. He’s expected to be an undersized backup situational pass-rusher in the NFL, who will use his intelligence and good technique to win a place on the roster.

Got it.

“I take pride in technique. I take pride in football IQ,” Bradley-King said in one recent interview. “I feel like I’m one of the smartest football players and one of the most sound football players that was in college football.”

How he fits on the Washington Football Team

In Jack Del Rio’s defense, Bradley-King should get to be exactly who his profiles say he should be; that is, he will be a situational pass rusher with his hand in the dirt initially while he continues to develop his power and refine his already-good technique. Playing behind Sweat and Young, the use of WBK, if he makes the regular season roster, will be situational indeed, and he should benefit from learning behind two of the best in the world at what they do, whether he is on the regular roster or the practice squad.

I imagine that he’ll likely need to carve out some role on special teams as well; it seems probable that he’ll be part of the kickoff and punt coverage teams at the very least.

Unlike fellow 7th round pick Dax Milne, whom I spotlighted yesterday, Bradley-King doesn’t face intense competition at his position on the Washington Football Team, though it may be enough to keep him off the 53-man roster. With the departure of both Ryan Anderson and Ryan Kerrigan this offseason, the backups to starters Chase Young and Montez Sweat are a relatively young and inexperienced group of five 7th-round draft picks from the 2019, 2020 and 2021 drafts.

Ron Rivera was quite candid about the reason for this when he spoke after the draft, saying that it had proven difficult, if not impossible, to attract veteran free agent pass rushers to the Football Team when they knew that they would play behind the team’s 2019 and 2020 first-round picks.

Edge rusher depth

Last year's 7th-round draft pick, James Smith-WIliiams, appeared in 14 games and accumulated 98 defensive snaps, but saw extensive duty (399 snaps) on special teams. As a 2nd year player, he will likely step up to a bigger role with the departures of Anderson and Kerrigan, and his rookie season probably provides a bit of a roadmap for what the coaches would expect of Bradley-King.

The group also includes another 2021 drafted rookie DE, Penn State's Shaka Toney, who is another undersized player; this one is expected to get some snaps at SAM linebacker, an idea that was confirmed by defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio in a draft-weekend interview with Julie Donaldson.

Related article: Should Washington’s newly drafted DE Shaka Toney convert from DE to SAM linebacker?

The balance of the DE group is filled out by Casey Toohill, a 7th-round draft pick of the Eagles in 2020 who was claimed off waivers by the Football Team in October, and Jalen Jelks, yet another NFC East 7th-round pick (Dallas), this time from the 2019 draft, who has spent time on 4 NFL practice squads. In 7 games with Washington last year, Toohill got 53 defensive snaps and another 90 on special teams, meaning that his play and usage were roughly similar (on a per-game basis) to that of Smith-Williams. Jelks has yet to record a regular season NFL snap.

The 53-man roster

It’s not hard to imagine a DE room that comprises starters Chase Young and Montez Sweat, backed up primarily by two of these 7th rounders, though which two remains to be seen.

I’m ready to go out on a limb and say that Jelks will be on the Practice Squad, if he is retained at all. He seems more likely to be released and not re-signed ahead of the Week 1 opener against the Chargers.

I think there’s a good chance that Toney makes the roster as depth at two positions (SAM linebacker & situational pass rusher).

That leaves three players, James Smith-Williams, Casey Toohill and William Bradley-King vying for what is likely to be two positions. Obviously the rookie will need to impress to beat out either of the two players who have a season of NFL experience to rely on.

I think Bradley-King will end up on the practice squad as a rookie, with Toohill and Smith-Williams making the Washington Football Team as the primary backups to Sweat and Young. Bradley-King looks like a future contributor who will spend his rookie season learning and getting stronger in hopes of finding his way onto the regular roster late in this season or early in the next.

Washington, DC
Washington, DCPosted by
Washington Football Report

WFT bet on Zach Wilson's top target at BYU by picking him with its final 2021 draft pick

A team’s last pick in the draft is a throw of the dice, especially when that pick is #258 in a draft that had 259 players selected. Remember that drafts in recent years have only had 256 players selected; it was the addition of compensatory draft picks awarded for specific minority hires at the head coach and front office levels that expanded the draft by three selections this year. So, grabbing a 1,000-yard receiver from a Division I program two spots after last year’s Mr. Irrelevant (Tae Crowder, LB, Georgia) and one spot before this year’s (Grant Stuard, LB, Houston) feels pretty good.
Washington, DCPosted by
Washington Football Report

Jack of all trades: position flex allows for creativity on both sides of the ball for the Washington Football Team

Pay close attention to the words of Jamin Davis, the Football Team's first round selection in the most recent draft:. [My value to the team lies in] being able to be completely versatile, not just being locked into one specific linebacker position. Something that [my] coach put a big emphasis on was teaching me all of the linebacker spots, and just overall, learning all the different techniques, and just being able to step in wherever I need to be.
Maryland StatePosted by
Washington Football Report

Washington is building a division-winning roster with third veteran free agent added since the draft

Most NFL teams come out of the draft and rest as far as roster construction is concerned. Not the Ron Rivera-led Washington Football Team, though. On Friday, the same day that the team opened the rookie minicamp, it was reported that the team was signing veteran safety Bobby McCain, who had been cut by the Miami Dolphins in the first week of May.
Soccerchatsports.com

Mauricio Pereyra Nets Game-Winner in Lions’ 1-0 Victory at D.C. United

WASHINGTON, D.C. (May 16, 2021) - Orlando City SC (2-0-3, 8 points) took a 1-0 shutout victory at D.C. United (2-4-0, 6 points) on Sunday night at Audi Field. With the victory, the Lions set a new Club-record for consecutive results to start a campaign, sitting at five matches unbeaten to begin the 2021 season.
Maryland StatePosted by
Washington Football Report

Why are travel and rest keys to the WFT 2021 schedule?

I think a lot of fans have figured out that simply looking at last year's win-loss records for this year's opponents isn't really a good way to evaluate this year's strength of schedule. Lots of people have tried to create better ways to evaluate strength of schedule. Some people, for example, look at betting trends in Las Vegas to evaluate the strength of opponents for the upcoming season. Some number crunchers rely on statistical algorithms to project changes from last season in terms of opponent strength.
Posted by
Washington Football Report

Aiming for fans back in the stands, WFT will offer fee-free tickets for one day after Wednesday’s schedule announcement

The NFL played the 2020 season almost entirely without fans in the stands, costing the league an estimated $4 billion in lost revenue. This resulted in, among other things, the first reduction in salary cap since 2011. Teams are keen to see fans return to stadiums around the league in 2021, and the Washington franchise is taking positive steps to ensure that FedEx Field refills quickly.
Posted by
Washington Football Report

Free agency: Washington signs tight end whose last game was for Kansas City in Super Bowl LV

When veteran players are signed in May, fans often don’t pay attention, usually assuming that it’s a bottom-of-the-roster “camp body” – a no-hoper. Well, this week’s signing of Deon Yelder, who was Travis Kelce’s backup at the tight end position in Kansas City appears to be something very different. While Yelder was limited in the number of snaps and passing targets he received playing behind Kelce, who is arguably the NFL’s best tight end, he will likely have a much bigger role in Washington, where the coaching staff is in desperate need of an experienced tight end.
Posted by
Washington Football Report

Ron Rivera, Jon Bostic, Chase Young, team leadership, and winning football – important and related topics

Asking the right questions and the value of listening. One technique used in interviewing is to ask broad questions and allow a job candidate to answer it in whatever way seems best to the candidate. For example, if the interviewer asks someone to say what is most important right now, candidates might choose to talk about company profit, global warming, ending the COVID-19 pandemic, or restoring family values to the country. The answer provides insight to the candidate’s personal values.
Posted by
Washington Football Report

Should Washington’s newly drafted DE from Penn State convert to linebacker?

Penn State defenders went off the board quickly at the top of the draft last weekend. First, Micah Parsons went to the Cowboys at #12, and then Jason Oweh was drafted by Baltimore at #31. A lot of draft analysts wondered why Shaka Toney didn’t get drafted on Day 2. In fact, he came very close to not getting drafted at all, but Washington finally selected him with their penultimate pick in the draft, at #246; there were a total of 259 players drafted this year.