Flash Flood Warning issued for Keith, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 18:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in North Platte. Target Area: Arthur; Keith; Lincoln; McPherson; Perkins The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Arthur County in west central Nebraska Northeastern Perkins County in southwestern Nebraska Eastern Keith County in southwestern Nebraska West central Lincoln County in southwestern Nebraska Southwestern McPherson County in west central Nebraska * Until 700 PM CDT/600 PM MDT/. * At 612 PM CDT/512 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of Keystone, or 17 miles northeast of Ogallala, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sutherland, Hershey, Paxton, Keystone, Sutherland Reservoir State Recreation Area, Sarben, Big Bald Hill, Coker, O`Fallons, Nevens and Broganville. This includes Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 136 and 171. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH