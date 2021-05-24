newsbreak-logo
Keith County, NE

Flash Flood Warning issued for Keith, Perkins by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 00:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Keith; Perkins FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1145 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN KEITH AND PERKINS COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flash flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat.

