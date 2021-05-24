newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Who cares about EU sanctions on Crimea anyway?

euobserver.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA gun-toting Greek billionaire, Ivan Savvidi, is making a mockery of EU sanctions on Russia, but no one in Athens or Brussels seems to care, posing the question: Is the EU regime a paper tiger?. The sanctions were imposed in 2014 over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. They banned EU nationals...

euobserver.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Crimea#Eu Law#Eu Countries#Eu Leaders#Eastern Ukraine#International Sanctions#Pro Russian#Soviet#United Russia Party#Pontic Greek#Paok Fc#Nato#The New York Times#Rko#Savvidi Associates#Kultura#British#The Stambulzhi Fund#Eu Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Related
PoliticsVoice of America

Belarus Threatens West as EU Debates Severe Sanctions

President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus has threatened to retaliate for any European Union sanctions imposed on him for detaining two opposition activists after forcing their plane to land in Minsk earlier this week. Hours before a scheduled meeting in the Russian seaside resort of Sochi with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin,...
PoliticsRepublic

Belarus’ leader seeks Russia’s support amid showdown with EU

MOSCOW — Belarus’ authoritarian leader will discuss closer economic ties with Russia on Friday, as he seeks support from his main backer amid a bruising showdown with the European Union over the forced diversion of a passenger jet to arrest a dissident journalist. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has found himself...
Politicsunian.info

MFA Ukraine drafts package of sanctions against Lukashenko regime

The package is yet to be considered by the NSDC. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has prepared sanctions proposals against representatives of Alexander Lukashenko's regime in Belarus. The package is yet to be considered by the National Security and Defense Council, Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Yenin told Ukraine...
Public Healthkfgo.com

EU Commission approves 10 billion euro German pandemic state aid

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission approved on Friday a 10 billion euro German scheme to compensate companies for damages suffered due to coronavirus outbreak, the EU executive said. The compensation period will depend on whether restrictions are in place in the period between 16 March 2020 and 31 December...
Industryomahanews.net

EU ministers preparing list of Belarus industries to sanction

BRUSSELS, Belgium: Following Belarus' forcing down a Ryanair jetliner and arresting a journalist who was on board, the European Union is expected to impose sanctions. According to the foreign ministers of Germany, Luxembourg and Lithuania, speaking on Thursday, sanctions on Belarus might well target the country's potash and oil industries, as well as financial transactions.
Economykfgo.com

Last EU parliaments set to back recovery fund, first EU debt issue in mid-June

BRUSSELS/VIENNA (Reuters) – The last parliaments in the European Union were set on Thursday to back the ratification of a law raising national guarantees to the EU budget, paving the way for the bloc to start borrowing within weeks for its 750 billion-euro post-pandemic recovery. Austria and Poland’s parliaments were...
EconomyPosted by
WDBO

EU weighs Belarus sanctions at sectors close to leader

LISBON, Portugal — (AP) — European Union nations sketched out plans Thursday for new sanctions against Belarus, targeting economic sectors close to its authoritarian leader, as they sought to strike back at him for the diversion of a passenger jet to arrest a dissident journalist. Meeting in Lisbon, EU foreign...
Public Healththeiet.org

View from Brussels: Covid’s EU-impact emerges

The coronavirus pandemic is already changing the way the EU does its day-to-day business. For better or for worse. How substantially the pandemic affects areas like economic, climate and transport policy will not become fully clear until the threat of lockdowns are far behind us and recovery funds start flowing in earnest.
U.S. PoliticsBirmingham Star

US will 'carefully review' Iran sanctions

Washington DC [US], May 27 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States will review carefully its sanctions regime against Iranian oil exports if Tehran returns to the 2015 nuclear agreement that aimed at preventing the Islamic Republic from acquiring nuclear weapons, said US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday. "With respect to Iran....
Politicsvestnikkavkaza.net

EU extends sanctions against Syria by year

The European Union has extended sanctions against the Syrian regime for one additional year, until June 1, 2022, in light of the continued repression of the civilian population in the country, the European Council said in a statement on Thursday. The Council said it also removed from the list five...
Politicsrock947.com

Protasevich Street? Bucharest mulls changing address of Belarusian embassy

BUCHAREST (Reuters) – The street in the Romanian capital Bucharest where the Belarusian embassy is located could be renamed in honour of dissident journalist Roman Protasevich as a gesture of solidarity after his dramatic arrest, a district mayor has said. The idea was put forward by a Bucharest University professor...
Politicsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

ForMin Aurescu to attend informal meeting of EU foreign ministers

May 27—Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu is attending today an informal meeting of the European Union heads of diplomacy (Gymnich format) in Lisbon, Portugal, under the Portuguese presidency of the EU Council. According to the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE), the agenda includes the protracted conflicts in the Eastern Neighbourhood, an...
EuropePublic Radio International PRI

EU imposes sanctions on Belarus over Protasevich arrest

Top of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. Subscribe here. The European Union has agreed to impose sanctions on Belarus, in response to President Alexander Lukashenko’s forced diversion of a commercial flight to detain activist and opposition journalist Roman Protasevich. It has also banned Belarus’ airlines from using EU airspace and airports, and urged European airlines to avoid Belarusian airspace. On Monday, Protasevich appeared in a video, in what his father described as under duress, confessing to charges of organizing protests. The Ryanair flight was on its way to Lithuania from Greece on Sunday, but was redirected by a military jet to Belarus’ capital, Minsk.
TechnologyCouncil on Foreign Relations

The EU’s Response to SolarWinds

Julia Schuetze is the Jr Project Director for International Cybersecurity Policy at Stiftung Neue Verantwortung e.V. Arthur de Liedekerke is a cybersecurity analyst with prior experience in the European Union institutions. The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the authors and do not reflect the official position or policy of their employers.
Europeacademictimes.com

Researchers call for end to 'destructive' EU-Russia sanctions

The dissolution of the strategic partnership between the European Union and Russia following the 2014 annexation of Crimea has not only prevented both major partners from realizing positive bilateral trade benefits, but has also negatively impacted the welfare of neighboring countries through the imposition of sanctions, according to a new analysis.
Politicsvestnikkavkaza.net

Macron: EU sanctions on Russia do not work

The European Union needs a new strategy on Russia because sanctions alone have not changed its behaviour, French president Emmanuel Macron has said. "With Russia, the policy of progressive sanctions on frozen situations is no longer an effective policy," Macron told press after an EU summit on May 26. "We...
Lifestylektbb.com

EU imposes sanctions on Belarus over ‘hijacked’ Ryanair flight

(LONDON) -- European countries on Monday moved to sanction Belarus and ban its state airline from flying to Europe as they sought to punish Alexander Lukashenko's regime for forcing a Ryanair passenger flight to land in the country so it could arrest a leading dissident onboard. The international outcry has...
EuropePosted by
WSB Radio

EU leaders agree on Belarus sanctions after plane diversion

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union agreed Monday to impose sanctions on Belarus, including banning its airlines from using the airspace and airports of the 27-nation bloc, amid fury over the forced diversion of a passenger jet to arrest an opposition journalist. Reacting to what EU leaders called a...
PoliticsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

EU to Roll Out Harsh Belarus Sanctions Over Journo’s Arrest

The European Union has decided to impose sweeping sanctions against the state of Belarus a day after Minsk authorities diverted and forced down a plane carrying dissident journalist Roman Protasevich, who was arrested on espionage and terror charges on Sunday. In a statement backed by all 27 member nations, the bloc demanded the release of Protasevich, urged European airlines to cease all flights over Belarus, and announced they would begin the process of banning the country from navigating its airspace. “The outrageous action by Belarusian authorities constitutes another blatant attempt to silence all opposition voices in the country,” the bloc said in a statement on Monday, according to Reuters. Protasevich, whose girlfriend was also detained after their flight from Athens to Vilnius was forced to land in Minsk, may face the death penalty if convicted.