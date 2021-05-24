newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Africa

EU speaks up for journalists in Ethiopia

By Nordic Council of Ministers
euobserver.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe killing, earlier this month, of an Ethiopian journalist, Sisay Fida, "must be thoroughly investigated" and the expulsion of a New York Times journalist, Simon Marks, was "a matter of serious concern," the EU foreign service said Saturday. The EU is seriously concerned about the shrinking space for freedom of the media and harassment, arrests as well as restrictions imposed on Ethiopian and international journalists in Ethiopia," it added.

euobserver.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Foreign Service#Eu#Journalists#Ethiopian#New York Times#Restrictions#Arrests
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
Place
Africa
Related
Religionalbuquerqueexpress.com

EU speaks for religious minorities in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 18 (ANI): Amid the recent surge in mob violence and religious persecution in Pakistan, the EU Parliament last month called for a review of Pakistan's GSP status, citing concerns over the latter's blasphemy laws and poor rights record. On April 29, the European Parliament passed a resolution...
EuropeFrankfort Times

EU calls for probe after plane diverted to arrest journalist

BRUSSELS (AP) — Western leaders decried the diversion of a plane to Belarus in order to arrest an opposition journalist as an act of piracy and terrorism. The European Union and others on Monday demanded an investigation into the dramatic forced landing of the Ryanair jet, which was traveling between of the bloc’s two member nations.
Europenowthisnews.com

EU Agrees to Sanctions Against Belarus Following Arrest of Opposition Journalist

The sanctions include banning EU flights in Belarus airspace and blocking Belarusian airline Belavia from flying in the EU’s airspace or landing in any member country’s airports. European Union leaders agreed Monday to increase sanctions against Belarus after the country forced Ryanair to ground a flight in Minsk and arrested...
Politicscpj.org

Council of the EU must press Belarus to release journalist Raman Pratasevich

Brussels, May 25, 2021 – In response to a statement yesterday by the European Council demanding the immediate release of Belarusian journalist Raman Pratasevich and calling for sanctions on Belarusian officials, the Committee to Protect Journalists issued the following statement:. “We welcome the call by European leaders for the immediate...
Healthnwaonline.com

EU opening up to vaccinated Americans

BRUSSELS -- The European Union has agreed to open its borders to vaccinated Americans and others after more than a year in which travel into the bloc has been severely restricted, a spokesman said Wednesday. The decision represents a formal turning point away from the eerie, economy-sapping status quo of...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

EU sanctions Belarus amid call for journalist’s release as he appears in seemingly staged video

European Union leaders late Monday agreed on a set of sanctions against Belarus, including a ban on the use of the 27-nation bloc’s airspace and airports. They also called for the release of Roman Pratasevich, the journalist detained who has been vocal in his opposition to authoritarian Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. As Elizabeth Palmer reports, Pratasevich appeared in a short video, seemingly staged, saying he was being treated well.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Ryanair ‘hijacking’ news: Arrested journalist makes video statement as EU to sanction Belarus

Belarusian dissident journalist Roman Protasevich has made a video statement following his arrest on Sunday, claiming he is in good health and being treated well by authorities.In the clip, which has been said to bear “all the hallmarks of a forced confession”, Mr Protasevich says he is cooperating with state investigators after he was arrested when a Ryanair passenger jet was forced to land in Minsk.It came after the UK government told airlines to avoid Belarusian airspace, as foreign secretary Dominic Raab said that the incident could be “an assault on international law”.Meanwhile, EU leaders have agreed on new sanctions against Belarus following the incident, including a ban on the use of EU airspace and airports, as they called for Mr Protasevich’s immediate release.Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary is among those who have accused Belarus of “piracy” and alleged that Belarusian KGB agents may have been onboard the plane.Read more:Lukashenko critic held after Ryanair flight diverted to Belarus in ‘attack on democracy’Simon Calder: Ryanair ‘hijack’ could have serious consequences for BelarusWho is Roman Protasevich, the blogger at the centre of the Belarus plane hijack?
Africaunicefusa.org

Crisis in Ethiopia: UNICEF Seeks Support to Step Up Tigray Relief

UNICEF is reaching tens of thousands of children every month with critical health and nutrition support and other humanitarian assistance. But the current emergency response plan calls for doing a lot more. And that will require closing a significant funding gap. Before COVID-19 forced Ethiopia to close its schools in...
Middle EastAntiwar.com

Why Israel Blows Up Media Offices and Targets Journalists

Israel’s missile attack on media offices in Gaza City last weekend was successful. A gratifying response came quickly from the head of The Associated Press, which had a bureau in the building for 15 years: "The world will know less about what is happening in Gaza because of what happened today."
LifestyleTelegraph

Indian variant gives EU wobbles on opening up to Britons

European Union governments are having second thoughts over whether to lift an EU travel ban on British tourists this week because of the spread of the Indian variant. EU ambassadors approved a European Commission proposal on Wednesday morning allowing restrictions on non-essential travel from non-EU countries to be lifted. The...
Immigrationjournalducameroun.com

Ethiopia accuses US of exerting undue pressure on Ethiopia

Ethiopia accuses the United States of exerting undue pressure on Ethiopia by imposing visa restrictions on Ethiopian officials.In response to visa restriction imposed by the US against Ethiopian authorities, Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday said the government cannot be compelled to sit down and negotiate with the TPLF, which has already been labeled as a terrorist organization, and any sort of attempt to resuscitate the terrorist group would be counterproductive and untenable.
Politicsajot.com

EU takes Russia to task over Belarus as sanctions talk heats up

European Union foreign ministers pointed a finger at Russia’s ties to Belarus as they moved toward implementing harsher sanctions against Minsk after it forced down a commercial airliner and arrested a journalist. Diplomacy chiefs discussed in Lisbon how to implement measures against the government of President Alexander Lukashenko after the...
Public HealthSKIFT

EU to Open Up to All Vaccinated Visitors From Covid-Safe Countries

This would effectively open the floodgates in a last hope of rescuing summer and recouping billions of euros in lost revenue. European Union countries agreed on Wednesday to ease Covid-19 travel restrictions on non-EU visitors ahead of the summer tourist season, two EU sources said. Ambassadors from the 27 EU...