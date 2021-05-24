EU speaks up for journalists in Ethiopia

Belarusian dissident journalist Roman Protasevich has made a video statement following his arrest on Sunday, claiming he is in good health and being treated well by authorities.In the clip, which has been said to bear “all the hallmarks of a forced confession”, Mr Protasevich says he is cooperating with state investigators after he was arrested when a Ryanair passenger jet was forced to land in Minsk.It came after the UK government told airlines to avoid Belarusian airspace, as foreign secretary Dominic Raab said that the incident could be “an assault on international law”.Meanwhile, EU leaders have agreed on new sanctions against Belarus following the incident, including a ban on the use of EU airspace and airports, as they called for Mr Protasevich’s immediate release.Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary is among those who have accused Belarus of “piracy” and alleged that Belarusian KGB agents may have been onboard the plane.Read more:Lukashenko critic held after Ryanair flight diverted to Belarus in ‘attack on democracy’Simon Calder: Ryanair ‘hijack’ could have serious consequences for BelarusWho is Roman Protasevich, the blogger at the centre of the Belarus plane hijack?