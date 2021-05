We've known that Destiny 2 would be reintroducing the classic Vault of Glass raid for some time, but now it's actually happening. As highlighted in Bungie's new blog, the Vault of Glass will unlock on May 22 (that's a Saturday) at 10AM PT, at which point the race for world first will begin, and the streaming-fests will be flowing. As is customary the developers is doing a "world first title," and a 24 hour "contest mode."