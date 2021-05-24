FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) Will Drive a Return to Office Working
Far more people will return to office working than expected because of a new work-related form of FOMO (fear of missing out) or FOBO (fear of being overlooked.) That is according to the owner of one pan-UK training company who also fears that, in addition to this specific anxiety, remote working will also result in a jobs drain from the UK as companies recruit in countries with lower salaries and less onerous employment rights.businessnewswales.com