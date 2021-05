Ole Miss appeared to be dead and buried early Saturday versus the Arizona Wildcats in the winner's bracket game of the Tucson Regional, but the Rebels made a game of it, at least for a little while, in a 12-6 defeat that pushes their season to the brink. Ole Miss (35-21) is forced into an elimination game to be played at a time to be determined later tonight against the winner of tonight's elimination game between Villanova and Maryland-Baltimore County. (The start time and network channel will be posted on the Ole Miss Spirit as soon as it is known). Both games will be televised on the ESPN family of networks but TV listings are in flux.