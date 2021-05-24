newsbreak-logo
Country diary 1921: a buzzard drops headlong into the misty valley

The Guardian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the fells, where for days the hot air has danced in a shimmering haze, the round-winged buzzards sailed with upturned fingered pinions. Suddenly one, almost closing its wings, dropped headlong into the misty valley. It was not the fierce stoop of the falcon, but an easy descent to the nest on the rugged escarpment. At a lower altitude a kestrel drifted, rising only to top each grassy band, but, poised against the cool breeze, seldom actually hovered; it dropped, a blue-black beetle below attracting it, and one less beetle rambled over the sheep-cropped hill. One of these useful scavenger beetles was perched on a stone which broke the fall of a beck in which we cooled our feet; it rambled slowly to and fro, often combing its sensitive antenna with its heavily-armed limbs: could it hear the water rushing on every side? Slowly it descended, touched the water and drew back, almost losing its balance, and we left it toiling back to the stone ridge to reconsider its problem of isolation. It could fly, and probably would when impulse rather than intelligence suggested this method of solution.

