Best Link Building Strategies for 2021 from Industry Experts

Andre Oentoro
 4 days ago

The process of creating high-quality backlinks to a website solely for the purpose of increasing its online visibility is known as link building. It's a trend that's changed the way search engine optimization (SEO) works. Things were different before Google. Back then, search engines prioritized content when ranking websites. Google, on the other hand, has revolutionized online marketing and created more effective ways to improve website rankings. Analyzing the number of people linking to a particular page is one of these approaches, which is known as and referred to as building links.

We all know that the more links you have, the higher your ranking will be. However, building SEO links isn't always easy. Here are few compiled comprehensive list of the best SEO link-building strategies for the year 2021 from the industry experts:

Unlinked Brand Mentions

“Finding unlinked mentions of your brand is one way to get relevant links. A website that already mentions your business is more likely to connect back to it for more details. When looking for unlinked mentions, keep in mind that your company's name isn't the only way it can be mentioned. Employee names, employee quotations, old brand names, and exclusive services you provide are several other options”

- Miklos Zoltan, CEO of Privacy Affairs

Guest Blogging and Testimonials:

“If you have a gift for creating content, you should explore guest blogging. Write high-quality articles and post them on other related websites. Not only can you improve your SEO ranking, but you can also attract a new audience. However, you shouldn’t write only for rating’s sake. You should thoroughly research the platforms to ensure that your content can add value to their website. Make sure you’re relevant to their audience and write on the topics that you’re passionate about”

- Shad Elia, CEO of We Buy Houses Here

Contribute Articles to Authority Websites

“Many websites, especially media outlets, are looking for high-quality content to publish. Platforms like HARO, for example, depending on user submissions. Contributing to articles will help in the development of your online credibility. The registration process is simple and straightforward. With only a few taps, you'll have access to a forum where you can write about topics that matter to you”

- Brian Chung, CEO & Co-Founder of Alabaster

“Content creation for link building purposes is really popular among SEO professionals. The takeaway is simple. Create content that is amazing, insightful, and of high quality. It should be published on reputable websites hence increase the number of backlinks to your website”

- Jolene Sim, Blog and Community Manager at Kegglers

Broken Links:

“The technique of finding broken links on websites and suggesting a page of your own as a replacement link is known as broken link building. Basically, you're looking for related pages in your industry that have broken outbound ties and might potentially lead to you. The good news is that most of the major tools on the market will allow you to easily crawl the web and identify broken links. Once you've found one, notify them that the link is broken and recommend that it be replaced with a related, up-to-date piece of content from your website. While the manual outreach process isn't perfect, when done correctly, it can yield some quick wins”

- Tony Kelly, Founder & CEO at CameraGroove

Competitor Backlink Analysis

“While being an older method of obtaining backlinks, competitor analysis is still an effective technique for locating relevant link opportunities. Any website that links to one of your competitors should also connect to you. Avoid low-quality backlink profiles, on the other hand. Like any other link prospect, you must ensure that competitor link opportunities add value to your website. To help you evaluate and acquire new link, you can use SEMrush, Majestic, and Ahrefs to search for competitor backlinks”

- Daniel Foley, Founder of Daniel Foley SEO

Utilize Outreach Opportunities

“Take advantage of existing backlink opportunities to promote your brand. For instance, influencers and bloggers already have an audience. Look for interested people with whom to form potential partnerships. You can use their website to post backlinks and make yourself known to their audience. However, be cautious about who you do business with. They should be people who are knowledgeable about your domain and have a positive reputation. Otherwise, it could be more harmful than beneficial”

- Jay Lu, CEO of Sofary Lighting

Links from Resource pages:

“For all industries, there are resource pages available on the web. You can find loads of pages online that voluntarily link out to useful websites and content in their business, whether you are in the home improvement niche, running a charity, or running a sports website. This link-building strategy works well because you can get a link from a page that has been around for a long time and has a high page authority of its own, which you can pass on to your website or post”

- Todd Perry, Head of Content at Outdoor Gadget Review

Attend Podcasts:

“The simplest way to create links to your websites is to attend podcasts. Almost every podcast concludes with show notes that include a link to the guest's website. Over the course of a year, if you can get yourself on these podcasts or set up a system with a virtual assistant to pitching podcasts for you, you'll generate 50 to 100 new backlinks”

- Ryan Dalal, CEO & Founder of Merge PDF

Try ‘Guestographics’
“Guestographics is a recent trend in obtaining high-quality backlinks that is proving to be very beneficial. This is a modified version of traditional guest blogging, in which infographics are used to supplement other blog material. Find blog material that is widely read or praised that is directly or indirectly relevant to your niche. Build visually appealing and engaging infographics based on each of these content pieces. To make your infographics highly insightful and appealing, conduct thorough research and, if possible, obtain professional assistance. When the infographic is published on a high-authority blog, it can generate a lot of interest from the same readers who read the initial blog post and also get you a link back to your website. When popular blog content is enhanced with attractive infographics, it generates a higher level of interaction”

- Matt Bigach, Co-Founder of Nexus Homebuyers

Cross-Linking:

“There are always new ways to create successful links, but crosslinking is a timeless way to build links. When you link to another website and they link to yours is known as crosslinking. This is particularly popular with search engines when it is done with businesses that have a physical location: It demonstrates that the two companies have mutual trust. If you can exchange links with local businesses in your area, it will make all of your websites rank higher in the search engines”

- Michael Robinson, Security Expert of Cheap SSL Security

Expert Round-Up Articles:

“Interviewing for podcasts is becoming more common, but it was done long before that. Expert roundup blogs, on the other hand, have gotten a lot of attention in recent years as a great link-building strategy. A roundup post has the potential to generate a lot of social shares and links as you invite industry experts to contribute to a single topic, which is then published as an article”

- Hamza G, Digital Marketing Expert at Reddit Bests

Final Thoughts:

Link building is one of the most significant factors that influence the website's ranking. As a result, make the most of every opportunity to enhance your online presence. However, keep in mind that this is a time-consuming and patient process. Always have the audience in mind when deciding on a strategy for 2021. Staying relevant and providing people with high-quality, valuable information is more crucial than anything else for your company.

Andre Oentoro is the founder of Breadnbeyond, an award winning explainer video company. He helps business increase conversion rates, close more sales and get positive ROI from explainer videos (in that order). Twitter: @breadnbeyond Email: andre@breadnbeyond.com LinkedIn: Andre Oentoro

