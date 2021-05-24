newsbreak-logo
Sex Crimes

Monday briefing: Outrage over Belarus 'hijack' of Ryanair plane

The Guardian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorning everyone. I’m Martin Farrer and these are the top stories this morning. Belarus has been accused of “terrorism” after it forced a Ryanair flight to make an emergency landing in Minsk in order to arrest one of the passengers, an exiled opposition blogger critical of the country’s authoritarian president. Roman Protasevich, who is accused of organising last year’s protests against Alexander Lukashenko’s brutal regime, was detained on Sunday after his flight from Greece to Lithuania was diverted after the crew was told by Belarus air traffic controllers that there might be a bomb on board. Minsk confirmed that Lukashenko ordered his military to scramble a Mig-29 fighter to escort the plane. In a statement, Ryanair said the closest airport was Minsk and that the situation had been “out of its hands”. The plane was over Belarusian airspace when it was diverted but was closer to the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, than Minsk, flight data shows.

Related
WorldPosted by
The Week

Lithuania is investigating Belarus for potential terrorism over 'state hijacking' of Ryanair jet

Lithuanian prosecutors launched a criminal investigation Sunday into the forced diversion of a Ryanair flight en route to Vilnius, Lithuania's capital, to Minsk, Belarus, where police arrested prominent dissident journalist Roman Protasevich, the Lithuanian general prosecutor's office said. The potential charges include hijacking a plane for terrorism purposes and other violations of International law, Reuters reports. Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said this "unprecedented situation" is being "investigated very thoroughly," and passengers were asked to give evidence at the airport.
EconomyNBC San Diego

EU Leaders Discuss Repercussions for Belarus After Ryanair ‘Hijack'

On the EU's table is the possibility of stepping up sanctions against Belarus. Gitanas Nauseda, president of Lithuania, suggested that the airspace over Belarus should be recognized as unsafe and Belarussian aircraft should not be accepted at European airports. Alexander Stubb, former prime minister of Finland, told CNBC on Monday...
Public Safetylawfareblog.com

Belarus and the Hijacking of Ryanair Flight FR4978: A Preliminary International Law Analysis

News broke on Sunday about a mid-air diversion of a plane flying over eastern Europe, followed by an emergency landing. This itself would be mildly significant, but when the facts as reported are known, the story attains wider and more dramatic importance about several issues: the freedom of political protest, authoritarian rule in isolationist parts of the world and the rule of law in international affairs.
EuropeNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Russia's Power Over Belarus Is in the Spotlight After Plane ‘Hijacking' Incident

As the West expressed outrage at Belarus' "hijacking" of a Ryanair plane, Russia defended the country, describing the reaction as "shocking." Russia has been steadily increasing its power and influence over its neighbor Belarus, but the countries' leaders are uncomfortable allies. Analysts said Moscow stands to benefit from Belarus' further...
Europeawanireview.com

Tensions escalated between Belarus and the West over the airspace

The European Union made a decision on Monday to close its airspace in Belarus and advised its members to avoid flying over the country. The final decision rests with the membersEuropean UnionEuropean UnionBut most of them seem to want to respect that suggestion. The result: flights begin to be delayed...
Aerospace & Defensenewsthump.com

Ryanair passengers charged ‘hijack fee’ after flight is forced to land in Belarus

Passengers aboard a Ryanair flight bound for Lithuania that was forced by a fighter jet to land in Belarus have been charged extra for the privilege, it has emerged. It is understood that the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, ordered the flight to land in Minsk because there was a chap on board who he wished to speak to because he had written some very nasty things about the government in the past and his little feelings had been hurt.
Europenewsthump.com

Belarus expelled from Eurovision in retaliation for plane hijacking

The European Union has responded in the strongest possible terms to the Belarusian hijacking of a Ryanair flight by suspending the country from Eurovision for three years. The flight from Athens to Vilnius in Lithuania was forced to land in Belarus under the pretence of a bomb threat, purely to arrest a journalist on board, Roman Protasevich, who was deemed “inconvenient” to the Belarusian authorities.
Combat SportsMiami Herald

Belarus’ Lukashenko: Activist on plane forced to land was ‘terrorist’

Belarus' long-time president, Alexander Lukashenko, on Wednesday defended his internationally slammed decision to force the landing this weekend of a passenger plane with a dissident journalist on board. "I acted lawfully by protecting people - according to all international rules," Lukashenko told the parliament in Minsk. Authorities used Sunday's landing...
Europekion546.com

European Union mulls fresh sanctions on Belarus as more planes canceled

The European Union is mulling fresh sanctions against Belarus in the wake of what EU leaders have described as the state-sanctioned hijacking of a passenger flight over Belarus last Sunday. The EU has already applied a ban on Belarus-registered carriers flying to and from European airports and urged European airlines...
Politicsypradio.org

Lithuanian Foreign Minister On Belarus Following Plane Hijacking

On Wednesday, Belarus’ authoritarian president defended his decision to tell a passenger jet to land in his country. President Alexander Lukashenko accused European leaders of using this situation as a way to interfere with his country’s affairs and “strangle” his nation by ordering new sanctions. Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley...
EuropePosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Belarusians who fled crackdown fearful after diverted flight

VILNIUS, Lithuania — (AP) — Viachka Krasulin said he was arrested and brutally beaten all over his body by police in Belarus for attending a rally in August 2020 that challenged the results of an election keeping authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko in power. Krasulin said security forces threatened to sodomize...
PoliticsImperial Valley Press Online

Defiant Belarus leader slams EU sanctions on plane diversion

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarus’ authoritarian president lashed out Wednesday at Europe for trying to “strangle” his country with sanctions over the diversion of a passenger jet, and he accused a dissident journalist arrested after the flight landed in Minsk of working to foment a “bloody rebellion." In a long,...