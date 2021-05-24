Monday briefing: Outrage over Belarus ‘hijack’ of Ryanair plane

Morning everyone. I’m Martin Farrer and these are the top stories this morning. Belarus has been accused of “terrorism” after it forced a Ryanair flight to make an emergency landing in Minsk in order to arrest one of the passengers, an exiled opposition blogger critical of the country’s authoritarian president. Roman Protasevich, who is accused of organising last year’s protests against Alexander Lukashenko’s brutal regime, was detained on Sunday after his flight from Greece to Lithuania was diverted after the crew was told by Belarus air traffic controllers that there might be a bomb on board. Minsk confirmed that Lukashenko ordered his military to scramble a Mig-29 fighter to escort the plane. In a statement, Ryanair said the closest airport was Minsk and that the situation had been “out of its hands”. The plane was over Belarusian airspace when it was diverted but was closer to the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, than Minsk, flight data shows.