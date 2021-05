The Minnesota Twins did not appear all too interested in playing baseball on Wednesday night. It was apparent that the life-sucking loss on Tuesday had a lasting impact. After all, leading 3-1 in the ninth and losing 6-3 in 10 innings is about a bad as it gets. But on top of what is now an 11-18 start to the season, May is suddenly beginning to look worryingly like much of the month of April.