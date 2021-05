It can be a long road to go from a Boy Scout to an Eagle Scout, with multiple projects and hours of community service required. Local Boy Scout Troop 383 took a step in that direction, doing community service last Friday by helping clean up around Chick-fil-A. The boys cleaned trash both from the parking lot and the surrounding area, before owner Kolby Shepherd and general manager Josh Apke gave them a lesson in entrepreneurship and business. This helped earn them their entrepreneurship merit badge.