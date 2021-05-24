newsbreak-logo
New COVID-19 cases plummet to lowest levels since last June

 5 days ago

(AP) — New coronavirus cases across the United States have tumbled to rates not seen in more than 11 months, sparking optimism that vaccination campaigns are stemming both severe COVID-19 cases and the spread of the virus. As cases, hospitalizations and deaths steadily dropped this week, pre-pandemic life in America has largely resumed. Hugs and unmasked crowds returned to the […]

