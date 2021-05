The Rev. John Meredith Miller Jr., Class of 1968, Episcopal priest, therapist, storyteller and gadget lover, died in Maryland on May 2, 2021, at the age of 78. There was no half-way in John's world. When he took something on, he was all in. He grated ginger and plunged toilets with gusto. He played the piano and recounted his favorite stories with exuberance. He quit smoking, recovered from a heart attack, rebuilt his leg after a skiing accident, and fought a mighty battle with cancer. Faith and love were John's super powers.