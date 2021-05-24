NBA playoffs analysis: Jazz drop Game 1 to Grizzlies on cold shooting night

The Utah Jazz dropped Game 1 of their first-round playoff series to the Memphis Grizzlies with a 112-109 loss at Vivint Arena on Sunday. The Memphis Grizzlies are the best team in the league at forcing turnovers, they are amazing in transition, come up with a bajillion steals and the Jazz knew that about them coming into the game. And yet…..The Jazz turned the ball over like they were trying to gift the game to the Grizzlies. Fifteen points off turnovers and 12 fast-break points might not seem like a lot in a game with a cumulative score of more than 200 points, but those were huge moments in this game. Those plays come in bunches and they snowball. The defense gets confidence when it gets a couple steals, and then players are feeling good winning in transition. The last thing the Jazz want to do is give this Grizzlies team confidence. Well, it’s too late for that.