Hello, Ashtabula County! April showers returned to close out the final days of the month and put a pause on the planting efforts here in the county. While precipitation pushes planting back, it was welcomed as most of northern Ohio was considered to be experiencing moderate drought. With the added moisture and weather finally warming back up, it is time again for corn and soybean seeds to be planted. For the next few weeks, the fields of northeast Ohio will be alive with the sound of tractors and equipment. Whether you are planting in a field, working in your garden or just taking a walk in the wood, I hope everyone can find time to get outside and experience the beauty of springtime. As seeds are sown and buds break, springtime always reminds me of the potential of the upcoming year.