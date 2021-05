Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of Edgardo R. Lob a/k/a Edgardo R. Lob, MD a/k/a Edgardo Rodolfo Lob, deceased, late of Hempfield Township, Mercer County, Pennsylvania, have been granted to the undersigned, to whom or to their attorney all persons indebted to said estate are to make immediate payment and those having claims or demands against the same will make them known without delay.