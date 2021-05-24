newsbreak-logo
Pope Francis to get new electric car from Fisker

By Marcus De Guzman, Info
autoindustriya.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember when his Holiness the Pope was by Dacia with a Duster crossover back in 2019? Well, Pope Francis might soon ride on a new electric vehicle (EV) courtesy of Fisker. Co-founders Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker recently met with the head of the Roman Catholic Church in Vatican City. Henrik Fisker said that the reason they wanted to give the Pope his own EV is that he cares for the environment and is concerned with future generations.

www.autoindustriya.com
