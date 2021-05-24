Pope Francis to get new electric car from Fisker

Fisker hasn't really been the most successful EV manufacturer ever. The man behind the brand, Henrik Fisker, has had many failures in this endeavor, including recently having to admit defeat over solid-state batteries. But despite many adversities, the man and his company have shown us the Fisker Ocean, which is promised to feature advanced autonomous tech. Fisker has also partnered with Foxconn for its next car, and it's this partnership, called Project PEAR, that we're bringing you news of today. The two firms have signed framework agreements for that new car, with manufacturing to start here in the US from the fourth quarter of 2023 - and there's good news for semiconductors and chipsets too.