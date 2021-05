“We are excited to share both our airborne geophysical results with shareholders and recent follow-on interpretive findings. The geophysical exploration program has greatly increased our understanding of the Red Lake Project, including sufficient data to re-classify large portions of the project area as likely being of mafic and felsic composition, which significantly enhances its prospectivity when compared to what now appears to be a historic mischaracterization of its underlying rock assemblages. In addition, follow-up geophysical interpretation work has outlined an important high-strain zone that we believe could be a prospective gold exploration corridor, particularly as that zone also contains previously disclosed SGH gold-in-soil anomalies within its boundaries,” commented Ryan Kalt, CEO of Dixie Gold.