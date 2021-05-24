newsbreak-logo
Huron Pines AmeriCorps members survey frogbit in Sanctuary

Alpena News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 22, a fleet of a dozen Huron Pines AmeriCorps members took to the Alpena Wildlife Sanctuary by kayak for training on how to identify and locate European frogbit, an aquatic invasive plant species. Left untreated, European frogbit can quickly form dense mats on the water’s surface, choking out...

www.thealpenanews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americorps#Fish#Volunteers#Wildlife Habitat#Wildlife Conservation#Water Conservation#Huron Pines Americorps#European#Loyola University#Michigan Gov Invasives#Huron Coastal Isn#Americorps Members#Native Habitat#Conservation Groups#Aquatic Invasive Species#Native Vegetation#Landowners#Plant Species#Narrow Leaf Cattails#Frogbit Populations
Related
GardeningAlpena News

‘Take on Invasives’ with Huron Pines: Japanese barberry

This is the first in a monthly series on invasive plant species in Northern Michigan, their impact on natural landscapes and what can be done to help control and prevent their spread. One of northern Michigan’s most aggressive invasive species can be purchased at many local garden centers as an...
Alpena, MIAlpena News

Volunteers to pull frogbit Saturday

ALPENA — May is the time to work on controlling the aquatic invasive European Frogbit (again). A team of Huron Pines AmeriCorps volunteers will survey and map the location of frogbit in the Alpena Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday. The team’s work will precede the removal of invasive narrow leaf cattails...
Boats & WatercraftsSan Saba News & Star

Boaters Urged to “Clean, Drain, and Dry” to Stop Invasive Species

AUSTIN – With Memorial Day and summertime temperatures is rapidly approaching, Texans will be getting out on the water. Now more than ever, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is urging boaters and paddlers who hit the water this summer to do their part to fight back against aquatic invasive species, such as giant salvinia and zebra mussels, threatening Texas lakes.
Alpena, MIwbkb11.com

Huron Pines surveys Island Park waters

ALPENA, Mich. — Rain didn’t stop Huron Pines Americorps from doing their environmental survey Saturday morning. The Americorps members of Huron Pines took to the waters around island park early on Saturday. They paddled their kayaks through the water to locate and digitally mark patches of an invasive plant called the European frogbit.
Albuquerque, NMABQJournal

Fish and Wildlife may list prairie chicken as endangered species

The lesser prairie chicken needs federal protection, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Wednesday. Fish and Wildlife is proposing to list the prairie chicken as an endangered species in most of eastern New Mexico and across the southwest Texas Panhandle, and as threatened in southeastern Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and the northeast Texas Panhandle.
Garden City, NYGarden City News

DAR member works with Chaminade students on Bird Sanctuary cleanup

Maggie Louise Rider of the Colonel Aaron Ogden Chapter NSDAR, Carla Hall D’Ambra, Regent, joined with a number of students from Chaminade High School to clean up trash from the grounds of the Bird Sanctuary in Garden City. The clean-up event took place on May 1st, and was much needed following the extended shut-down of facilities due to Covid concerns.
Animalswrrnetwork.com

Biologists set to begin grizzly bear captures for research in Yellowstone ecosystem

As part of ongoing efforts required under the Endangered Species Act to monitor the population of grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, the U.S. Geological Survey, in conjunction with the National Park Service, is working to inform the public that pre-baiting and scientific capture operations are once again about to begin within Yellowstone National Park.
Michigan StateThe Hill

100-year-old, 240-pound fish caught in Michigan

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife service caught a 240-pound sturgeon last week in the Detroit River that could be more than 100 years old. The Alpena Fish and Wildlife Conservation Office said in a Facebook post that the sturgeon measured at nearly 7 feet, labeling it “a real life river monster.”
Michigan StatePosted by
Awesome Mitten

15 of the Best Lake Huron Beaches in Michigan

When you’re planning a day trip or vacation in Michigan, you might wonder which Great Lake has the best beaches. Honestly, each Great Lake that touches our state offers beautiful Michigan beaches and plenty of fun. On the Sunrise Side, though, Lake Huron stretches from Mackinac Bridge in the north to the opening of the St. Clair River in the south.
Lifestylerichmondvatheater.com

Summer Camp at Pine Camp

We can’t wait to get started and see all your bright faces in the sunlight at Pine Camp Outdoor Adventure Camp!. There are four, two week long sessions to choose from: June 28 – July 9, July 12 – July 23, July 26 – August 6, or August 9 – August 20.
Economyphennd.org

AmeriCorps: Mentoring with CarbonCorps

Why should you serve as a mentor with CarbonCorps? This program emphasizes transformational experiences for the members. Members receive intensive on-the-job experience, guidance, professional development, and mentoring skills. Once members successfully complete their service term, they will have the skills needed to be community change agents. Members will possess the...
Huron, SDPlainsman

Huron Community Foundation awards grants

The 2021 grant recipients have been announced and $221,833.33 has been awarded through the Huron Community Foundation and the named partner funds. Grants include:. • People’s Transit-Children’s Transportation Fund. • Junior Achievement of S.D. • Huron Area Hope & Blessings. CRAIG MATTHESEN FUND:. • Heartland Regions Pheasants Forever-Pollinator Project. •...
EnvironmentCaledonian Record-News

NEKWMD’s Gleaning Efforts Underway With New AmeriCorps Member

NEK Gleaners is up, running and carefully planning for the future. The program, a project of the Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District (NEKWMD) in partnership with Salvation Farms of Morrisville, Harvest Against Hunger, and AmeriCorps, aims to collect and distribute unsalable yet edible produce from farms around the Kingdom. In...
Port Huron, MIrock1055.com

Cain to leave Port Huron for RESA

Port Huron Area School District Superintendent Jamie Cain will be leaving the district at the end of the current school year. Port Huron Schools announced Tuesday that Cain has accepted a new opportunity with the St. Clair County Regional Education Service Agency. Cain was a principal at an elementary school in Bay City before being named superintendent of Marysville Public Schools in 2010. In 2014, he left Marysville to become Superintendent at Port Huron Schools. During his tenure in Port Huron, Cain oversaw new academic gains made in the district including the removal of several buildings from needing state assistance. In a statement provided to WPHM, board president Ann Murphy, stated, “I was part of the team that hired Jamie and he has been an impressive leader throughout his tenure at Port Huron Schools. He will absolutely be missed, but the accomplishments that have been made in the past seven years will leave a lasting legacy that will benefit students for many years to come.”
Utica, NYuticaphoenix.net

Full & Part Time Jobs with AmeriCorps

Central New York: The Utica Municipal Housing Authority is looking for committed and dedicated people to serve as summer, part- and full-time time AmeriCorps members. AmeriCorps is a national community service program where people serve the U.S. . We are hiring 20 AmeriCorps members as part of our spring and summer recruitment drive.
Agriculturekbhbradio.com

Livestock, forestry coalition defend gray wolf delisting

WASHINGTON, DC – A coalition of agriculture and forestry groups — including the American Farm Bureau Federation, the American Forest Resources Council, the American Sheep Industry Association, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, and the Public Lands Council — filed motions in court in defense of delisting the gray wolf under the Endangered Species Act (ESA).