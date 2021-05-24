Huron Pines AmeriCorps members survey frogbit in Sanctuary

Port Huron Area School District Superintendent Jamie Cain will be leaving the district at the end of the current school year. Port Huron Schools announced Tuesday that Cain has accepted a new opportunity with the St. Clair County Regional Education Service Agency. Cain was a principal at an elementary school in Bay City before being named superintendent of Marysville Public Schools in 2010. In 2014, he left Marysville to become Superintendent at Port Huron Schools. During his tenure in Port Huron, Cain oversaw new academic gains made in the district including the removal of several buildings from needing state assistance. In a statement provided to WPHM, board president Ann Murphy, stated, “I was part of the team that hired Jamie and he has been an impressive leader throughout his tenure at Port Huron Schools. He will absolutely be missed, but the accomplishments that have been made in the past seven years will leave a lasting legacy that will benefit students for many years to come.”