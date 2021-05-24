DONALD ‘DON’ J. FURZE
Donald 'Don' J. Furze, age 81, of Alpena passed away peacefully on Friday, May 21, 2021, at home surrounded by his family. On Aug. 7, 1939, Donald was born in Highland Park, Michigan to the late James and Nell (Lyytikainen) Furze. He married Verna Heikkila on April 6, 1963, in Detroit, Michigan. Don served in the National Guard for 12 years. He joined the Ferndale, Michigan Fire Department retiring as a Lieutenant. Don was a member of the Grace Lutheran Church. He enjoyed spending his retirement traveling and fishing.