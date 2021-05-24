newsbreak-logo
Alpena, MI

To the graduating class of 2021

Alpena News
 5 days ago

You successfully completed what many consider the first major milestone in life: high school graduation. No doubt, there are many more milestones to come, but be sure to celebrate this one. Graduating high school is a tremendous accomplishment. You and those around you should pause, take a deep breath, and be proud of … you!

Alpena, MIwbkb11.com

AHS students teach on TikTok

ALPENA, Mich. — Some Alpena science students found a unique way to adapt their class to the pandemic this year. This video may be odd, but it’s also a tool for science communication produced by Alpena High School students. As part of the “Science in the Sanctuary” class, students learn...
Alpena, MIAlpena News

ACES plan to be presented to Alpena Public Schools board

ALPENA — Alpena Public Schools Superintendent Dave Rabbideau and Alternative Choices for Educational Success Academy Director Laura Stibitz will make a presentation to the district’s board of education Monday about the academy relocating to the Alpena High School campus this fall. Rabbideau, during the board of education’s property and finance...
Michigan StateWNEM

Michigan school districts left to make own mask mandates

New federal guidelines allowing fully vaccinated Americans to go mask less in public, even indoors, continues to cause confusion leaving many unanswered questions throughout the business community. The new rules do come with some exceptions. They still call for masks to be worn in crowded indoor settings like on flights,...
Alpena, MIAlpena News

Data on students pre- and post-pandemic limited

ALPENA — It’s too soon to say how the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic will impact schools and student performance in Northeast Michigan, with available state data showing mixed messages. Combined, Northeast Michigan schools lost 4% of students between fall 2019 and fall 2020, according to state data, while statewide...
Alpena, MIAlpena News

Children need education, not indoctrination

According to the Alpena News 4/12/21, Alpena Public School officIals are looking at courses on cultural awareness. This includes social justice, racism, etc. Sounds innocent enough. If Black Lives Matter at school is involved with the curriculum that will be a problem. BLM was front and center at last summer’s “mostly peaceful protests” that resulted in looting, burning and murder. Over 20 people were killed and $2 billion dollars of damage. By their own admission, they were founded by trained Marxists and are committed to disrupting the nuclear family structure. Now they supply teaching materials to schools. For example: A 3rd grade lesson plan is titled “Activism,Organizing and Resistance.” A child needs an education not indoctrination. The National Education Association (teachers union) has endorsed this curriculum. Let kids be kids instead of exposing them to this poison. I urge parents to be aware and involved in what is being taught to your children.
Alpena, MIAlpena News

Students, families still stressed by pandemic’s uncertainty

ALPENA — School-aged children experience anxiety because of the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic and the lack of consistency in everyday routines, local school and mental health professionals said. A little over a year ago, the coronavirus pandemic interrupted people’s day-to-day routines when state-issued stay-at-home orders forced schools to move...
Alpena, MIwbkb11.com

Future Boys and Girls Club facility can fit twice the children

ALPENA, Mich. — The Boys and Girls Club of Alpena recently launched their Open New Doors Capital Campaign, where funding goes toward reshaping the former catholic central high school into a new youth facility. “The goal is to build this beautiful facility for these kids,” said Robin Lalonde, a board...
Alpena, MIAlpena News

Community Prevention Resources

The following are some of the substance abuse and/or mental health services available in our community. ≤ Catholic Human Services: Offering substance use assessment and treatment services, including counseling and prevention services. Call 989-356-6385 or visit catholichumanservices.org. ≤ Alcona Health Center: Offering medication assisted treatment and counseling. Call 989-356-4049. ≤...
Alpena, MIwbkb11.com

ACC students win statewide competition

ALPENA, Mich. — Students in Alpena Community College’s Machine and Welding Program won a statewide competition despite the challenges they faced. The Skills USA statewide competition was held virtually this year. Instructor Andrew Paad said students participated in three different competitions but not without the challenge of interruptions due to COVID making the team competitions the most difficult.
Alpena, MIAlpena News

Hoping someone steps up for July 4 parade

We understand the Alpena Area Chamber of Commerce’s concerns. Just about every organization these days seems to have more to do and fewer and fewer people to do it. That’s why the Chamber says it can’t maintain its leadership role in organizing Alpena’s July 4 parade. We understand the Chamber’s...
Alpena, MIwbkb11.com

New Alpena childcare center will help increase options for local parents

ALPENA, Mich. – Its one thing to have trouble affording childcare, but it’s another problem when where you live doesn’t have enough child care centers for it’s population. A report from the Michigan League of Public Policy shows 44 percent of Michiganders live in what’s called a “child care desert.”
Alpena, MIAlpena News

ALL announces upcoming programs

Currently, all programs are held via Zoom livestream only. These programs are open to the Public. Just send an email to ALL@Alpenacc.edu to receive Zoom connection information. MEXICAN TRAIN EXPRESS. DOMINOES. 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. May 18 and 25. Ready for a fun, addictive and fast-moving game that has lots...
Alpena, MIAlpena News

In-person learning resumes for Alpena Public Schools students

ALPENA — In-person learning resumed for Alpena Public Schools students on Monday, after they spent the last two weeks learning remotely from their homes. “It feels really good, we’re all happy,” Alpena resident Katy Samp said as she picked her daughters up from school on Tuesday. Samp is able to...
Alpena County, MIAlpena News

Presque Isle Electric & Gas Communities First Fund awards grants, scholarships

ONAWAY — Members of Presque Isle Electric & Gas Co-op continue giving generously through their voluntary round-up of change on their electric and natural gas billings to assist area community organizations and individuals. These member contributions to the PIE&G Communities First Fund enable grants and scholarships in their local communities within PIE&G’s service area.