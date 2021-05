Labour’s drubbing in the Hartlepool byelection was the most dramatic and symbolic of all the varied results from May’s elections. Party figures have eagerly repeated a familiar metaphor since those results: that Labour has a “mountain to climb”, citing its 2019 election losses as evidence of the scale of the challenges it faces. But the collapse of Labour’s vote share in the north-east of England last week can’t be explained by long-term factors alone. This was a campaign spearheaded by the leader’s office, to which Keir Starmer devoted much time and energy. The loss of Hartlepool, a seat that has voted Labour since its creation, was his failure.