newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

COVID-19: Georgia 24; Gwinnett 5 more deaths reported in the past 48 hours – Walton is reporting 3 fewer deaths than previously

By Sharon Swanepoel
Monroe Local News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia and Gwinnett are reporting less than 3 % positivity rate for COVID-19 in past 2 weeks. The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 23, 2021. Georgia is reporting 24 more deaths, Gwinnett is reporting five more in the past 48 hours, and Walton County is reporting three fewer deaths in the past 48 hours than were previously reported. Both Gwinnett and Walton County also are reported less than a 3 % positivity rate in those tested for COVID-19 in the past two weeks. Georgia’s rate is just slightly higher at 3.2 % for the past 24 hours.

news.monroelocal.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Walton County, GA
Local
Georgia Health
Gwinnett County, GA
Coronavirus
Walton County, GA
Government
Gwinnett County, GA
Health
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
Gwinnett County, GA
Government
County
Gwinnett County, GA
Walton County, GA
Health
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Pcr Molecular#Deaths#Georgia Confirmed Cases#Hospitalizations#Icu Admissions#Pcr Molecular Tests#Antibody Tests#Antigen Tests#Reporting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Ohio StateCleveland Jewish News

Ohio reports fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases

Ohio has had 1,092,616 total cases of COVID-19, the Ohio Department of Health reported May 18. The number of reported cases increased by 993 from May 17, below the state's 21-day average of 1,207. The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

There are fewer than 400 COVID patients hospitalized in Massachusetts as officials report 616 new cases, 9 deaths on Thursday

Active COVID cases in Massachusetts declined further on Thursday as the federal government announced an easing of indoor mask wearing requirements for fully vaccinated people. Officials reported that there are now 15,833 active infections, down from 16,685 on Wednesday, according to the latest Department of Public Health data. State health...
Georgia StateCBS 46

Kemp signs executive order, blocks use of COVID-19 vaccine passports in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed an executive order prohibiting the use of Covid-19 vaccine passports in the state Tuesday afternoon. It's been a contentious and controversial discussion worldwide. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced Tuesday that he’s prohibiting Georgia from requiring Covid-19 vaccine passports. The executive order...
Georgia StateWRDW-TV

Larger-than-life chicken starts to take shape in Georgia

How S.C. agencies are working to make roadways safer for motorcyclists. As of Thursday, 50 motorcyclists have died this year in South Carolina — far more than the 33 by this time last year. Updated: 2 hours ago. Georgia Attorney General talks about what state officials are doing to try...
Georgia StateCBS 46

Section 8 households now eligible for COVID-19 rental assistance in Georgia

ATLANTA (CBS46)—State officials announced an expansion of the rental assistance program for families whose finances have been negatively impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a press release, a state COVID-19 rental assistance program eligibility has expanded to include renter households that receive a monthly federal subsidy, such as...
Georgia StateCBS 46

Officials are demanding answers on Ga.'s unemployment claims backlog

ATLANTA (CBS46)—Georgia Congressional House Democrats are demanding answers from state labor leaders on the Peach State's unemployment backlog. According to a press release, six Georgia Democrats sent a letter to Georgia Department of Labor Commissioner Mark Butler demanding that GDOL share its plan to address backlogged unemployment benefits for Georgians.
Georgia StatePosted by
Black Enterprise

Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock Secure $84 Million in HBCU Funding

Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock came together to secure $84 million in funding to the state’s local HBCUs. The two US senators announced the funding on May 13 as part of the American Rescue Plan, The Atlanta Voice reports. To help families struggling due to the economic setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, at least half of the funding must go directly toward grants for student aid.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

163 People Sick in 43 States From Contact With This, CDC Warns

We've probably all been washing our hands a little extra this past year, but unfortunately not always when it's most necessary. That's according to an advisory this week from the Centers for Disease Control and Protection, who are pointing to one single source as the cause of a massive, nationwide outbreak of Salmonella. This is super important information going into the season of farmers markets and shopping for fresh groceries.
Georgia StateWXIA 11 Alive

'Crushing loss': Longtime firefighter drowns in east Georgia lake

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. — A local fire department is confirming that a drowning victim reported the previous day on a major east Georgia lake was one of their own. The Augusta Fire Department announced on Saturday that it was "heartbroken" to learn that Lt. Ralph Jenkins had died after drowning on Clarks Hill Lake near Lake Springs Park on Friday night.
Georgia StatePosted by
WWPW Power 96.1

1 Georgia City Is Among The Most Dangerous In The U.S.

Georgia is home to one of the most dangerous cities in the U.S. NeighborhoodScout revealed the Top 100 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. in 2021. The data hub examined cities with at least 25,000 residents, and based on the number of violent crimes — including murder, aggravated assault and others — per 1,000 residents, the report states.
Madison, WImadison

Madison woman dies from COVID-19 she contracted after full vaccination

A 75-year-old Madison woman died from COVID-19 Sunday after contracting the illness more than a month after being fully vaccinated, according to her sons, who say immunosuppressant drugs likely reduced her vaccine protection and chronic diseases made her more vulnerable to infection. Reports of so-called “breakthrough” cases and deaths after...
Georgia StateWrcbtv.com

2 charged with murder in southeast Georgia shooting death

VIDALIA, Ga. (AP) — Two men have been arrested and charged with murder in the Monday shooting death of a man in southeast Georgia. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Friday that it has arrested 35-year-old Ta’Lawrence Terraine Vickers of Atlanta and 35-year-old Willie James Rogers of Jacksonville, Florida, in connection with the Monday shooting death of 20-year-old Zacheriah Douglas Wright.
Georgia StateWRDW-TV

Georgia deputy demoted after police dog’s death in hot car

FORSYTH, Ga. (AP) - A sheriff’s deputy in Georgia has been demoted after the death of a police dog he was handling. Monroe County Sheriff Brad Freeman said Sgt. Willie Barkley, now a deputy, was working overnight May 13 when he left K-9 officer Khan asleep in the car. When...
Public HealthPosted by
Cleveland.com

Heart inflammation in vaccinated young people under investigation; U.S. COVID-19 death toll may be higher than estimate: Coronavirus update for May 24, 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cases of heart inflammation in young people who got the COVID-19 vaccines are under investigation, and the reported U.S. death toll from COVID-19, which is nearing 600,000, may be underestimated. Cleveland.com is rounding up some of the most notable coronavirus news making headlines online. Here’s what you...