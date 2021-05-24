COVID-19: Georgia 24; Gwinnett 5 more deaths reported in the past 48 hours – Walton is reporting 3 fewer deaths than previously

Georgia and Gwinnett are reporting less than 3 % positivity rate for COVID-19 in past 2 weeks. The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 23, 2021. Georgia is reporting 24 more deaths, Gwinnett is reporting five more in the past 48 hours, and Walton County is reporting three fewer deaths in the past 48 hours than were previously reported. Both Gwinnett and Walton County also are reported less than a 3 % positivity rate in those tested for COVID-19 in the past two weeks. Georgia’s rate is just slightly higher at 3.2 % for the past 24 hours.