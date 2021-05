A man suspected of holding up a deliveryman at knifepoint for bags of chips outside a 7-Eleven in Fresno early Thursday has been taken into custody, police said. Fresno police officers arrived at the convenience store in the 2000 block of Tulare Street about 3:15 a.m. and were able to talk suspect Rosendo Garcia, 50, into throwing his knife into the dirt after a brief standoff, Police Lt. Robert Beckwith said.