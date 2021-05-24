newsbreak-logo
Economy

FirstFT: Today's hot news | Financial Times

By Justice News Flash Report
justicenewsflash.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning.This article is a live version of our website FirstFT Europe/Africa communication. Register here Let the newsletter be sent directly to your inbox every working day morning. European leaders call for Instant international response After Belarus forced Ryanair’s flight to Lithuania to land in Minsk and arrested a passenger...

www.justicenewsflash.com
EconomyUS News and World Report

EU Antitrust Regulators Fine ICAP $7.9 Million for Yen Cartel

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators on Friday fined the world's largest interdealer broker ICAP 6.45 million euros ($7.9 million) for taking part in several yen interest rate derivatives cartels. The European Commission had fined ICAP 14.9 million euros in 2015 but Europe's second top court in 2017 dismissed part...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Deutsche Bank overhaul ahead of plan, CEO tells investors

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank's multi-year overhaul is ahead of plan and remains its primary focus, Chief Executive Christian Sewing told shareholders on Thursday, promising an era of more sustainable profit. The bank's annual shareholder meeting, held online due to the coronavirus pandemic, took place in a more relaxed atmosphere...
Marketsshepherdgazette.com

FirstFT: As we speak’s high tales | Monetary Occasions

Good morning. This article is an on-site version of our FirstFT Europe/Africa newsletter. Sign up here to get the newsletter sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway sold the vast majority of its stake in Wells Fargo in the first quarter, unloading an investment that has been a staple of the conglomerate’s portfolio dating back to 1989.
Economywibqam.com

Italy to approve reform decree to unlock EU Recovery funds

ROME (Reuters) – The Italian government will meet later on Friday to approve a decree setting out how it will oversee investments funded by the European Union and accelerating procedures for public works, a key step in unlocking the EU funds. The reforms were promised to the European Commission to...
Politicsretailcrowd.co.uk

The European Union will grant Belarus 3 billion euros if Lukashenko leaves power

The European Union Commission said on Friday that the European Commission has presented an economic package of 3 billion euros to support Belarus’s democratic transition. The Brussels Commission stressed that the € 3 billion plan reflects the commitment of the European Union to support the desire of the Belarusian people for a peaceful and democratic transition in the presidential elections in August.
Economydividendwealth.co.uk

Belgium receives € 375 million from the Brexit Fund | Economie

Our country will receive 375 million euros from the Brexit Fund. The fund aims to support member states and sectors hardest hit by the UK’s exit from the European Union. The European Parliament and member states must again approve the costs and investments related to Brexit for which the money from the fund can be used. Parliament has already approved the partition, which the member states closed at the end of April.
Economytucsonpost.com

Australia seeks WTO to resolve barley dispute with China

Canberra [Australia] May 29 (ANI): Australia has said it is approaching World Trade Organization (WTO) to establish a dispute settlement panel to resolve concerns about anti-dumping and countervailing duties imposed on Australian barley by China. Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan announced on Friday that the government is taking the next...
EuropeImperial Valley Press Online

EU weighs Belarus sanctions at sectors close to leader

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — European Union nations sketched out plans Thursday for new sanctions against Belarus, targeting economic sectors close to its authoritarian leader, as they sought to strike back at him for the diversion of a passenger jet to arrest a dissident journalist. Meeting in Lisbon, EU foreign ministers...
Technologybruegel.org

Digital European Economic Sovereignty? The Case of Semiconductors

The original paper is available on the European Parliament’s webpage. Copyright remains with the European Parliament at all times. The notion of European ‘strategic sovereignty’ is increasingly important in debates about the European Union. Given rapidly shifting global geopolitical and technology trends, and the seeming fragmentation of the multilateral order, the EU is being forced to confront its own position in international affairs. A number of concepts have been given life because of the deteriorating international scene including “European sovereignty”, “strategic autonomy”, “digital sovereignty”, “technological sovereignty” and “open strategic autonomy”. However defined, there is a need to move beyond concepts and focus on the nature of economic interdependence, multilateralism and strategic partnerships.
Economymiamiheatnation.com

Better off OUT! Greece bemoans 40 years of EU membership – how bloc made nation worse

Michael Portillo on Greece’s ‘rigged’ finances when entering euro. When you subscribe we will use the information you provide to send you these newsletters. Sometimes they’ll include recommendations for other related newsletters or services we offer. Our Privacy Notice explains more about how we use your data, and your rights. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Economyyourdecommissioningnews.com

Brexit: The European Central Bank is stepping up its control of transfers from London

The European Central Bank (ECB) is stepping up its efforts to ensure that international banks wanting to do business in the Eurozone after Brexit do not use blank typos. According to sources familiar with the matter, information from Bloomberg confirms that the foundation is entering the second phase of the censorship process that specifically targets Wall Street giants such as JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs or Citigroup.
Economythewestonforum.com

Majority of the Brexit aid fund – GrenzEcho

On Tuesday evening, the European Parliament’s Regional Policy Committee approved by a large majority the Arimont report on the so-called “Brexit Amendment Reserve”. This enabled the parliament negotiator, Pascal Aremont, European Parliament member from eastern Belgium (CSP-EPP), to bring the difficult negotiations to a “widely accepted, cross-party outcome” in the EU Parliament, it was said.
Industrymagazinebuzz.com

Now the European Union and AstraZeneca are meeting in court

The European Union questions, among other things, how Astra Zeneca used the 224 million euros, just over 2 billion Swedish kronor, that the European Union paid the company to pay for the production of the vaccines. The British Swedish Astra Zeneca vaccine has long been seen as the main vaccine...
Economythegirlsun.com

EU ramps up Brexit crackdown on City of London in latest banking power grab

Officials at the European Central Bank have ramped up their so-called “desk-mapping” scheme to ensure investment banks have moved sufficient staff and asset to the bloc. In the almost five years following the referendum on our EU membership, eurocrats have forced banks to move thousands of jobs and hundreds of billions of pounds in assets from the City to the Continent. While this hasn’t damaged London as an international finance hub, the EU hopes to force through a power shift in the coming years.
TechnologyBenzinga

Germany, France, Netherlands Seek Tougher EU Policies for Big Tech: FT

France’s finance minister Bruno Le Maire, Germany’s minister for economic affairs Peter Altmaier, and Dutch economic affairs minister Mona Keijzer sought stricter future technology regulations from the EU, the Financial Times reports based on an unpublished paper. The trio demanded stronger merger scrutiny policies for the likes of Facebook Inc’s...
Agriculturehurriyetdailynews.com

Swiss scrap talks with EU on cooperation deal

Cooperation agreement with Bern’s largest trading partner, in a move which angered Brussels. Brussels and Bern have spent more than a decade discussing a so-called framework deal, which would rejig five major agreements within a patchwork of 120 accords that govern non-EU member Switzerland’s relations with the surrounding bloc. But...
EconomyUS News and World Report

Last EU Parliaments Set to Back Recovery Fund, First EU Debt Issue in Mid-June

BRUSSELS/VIENNA (Reuters) - The last parliaments in the European Union were set on Thursday to back the ratification of a law raising national guarantees to the EU budget, paving the way for the bloc to start borrowing within weeks for its 750 billion-euro post-pandemic recovery. Austria and Poland's parliaments were...
EconomyUS News and World Report

Time Is Not Yet Right to Relaunch European Sky Initiative, EU Commissioner Says

MADRID (Reuters) - The conditions are not yet right to attempt to relaunch the European single sky project, which sought to reduce fragmentation of the continent's airspace, European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas said on Wednesday. "We don't want the European single sky to be a Don Quijote fight, we...
InternetShareCast

European Commission opens antitrust probe into Facebook

The European Commission is set to open a formal probe into Facebook’s alleged anti-competitive practices in classified advertising. According to the Financial Times, Facebook has received at least three rounds of questions from EU officials. The inquiries include questions on whether the social network is distorting the classified ads business by promoting its Marketplace services for free to its users.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Portugal warns Ryanair will face consequences for opposing TAP aid

LISBON, May 26 (Reuters) - Ryanair’s relations with Portugal will suffer because of the Irish airline’s campaign to try to block state aid for struggling Portuguese rival TAP, Portugal’s infrastructure ministry warned on Wednesday. “Due to systematic hostile attacks on TAP, Ryanair should not expect an attitude of cooperation,” the...