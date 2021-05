After Romeo threw out the idea of going head-to-head with Bow Wow in a Verzuz battle, Bow Wow upped the ante asking Romeo if he’s “sure this what you want to do?”. Romeo was on Fox Soul’s The Mix and issued a challenge to Bow Wow for a Verzuz battle. “You know, I gotta say, I love this and y’all’s Verzuz,” Romeo said. “It really showed the light and it really showed that nothing’s wrong with friendly competition. Baby, this is what the sport is about. This is what the game’s about. This is what makes us better. And y’all actually inspired me. Imma put this out there: if Bow Wow do a g*****n battle and it’s not with me, don’t do it. I’m just saying, so if Bow do a battle, I’m open for it.”