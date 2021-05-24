The Mimi Plange x LeBron 18 Low Collection Brings Back Varsity Nostalgia
LeBron James links up with designer Mimi Plange for a collaboration series of the LeBron 18 Low, as they look to diversify perspectives and connect various communities. As James’ second female design collaboration, he continues his commitment to shed a light on those who are making a positive impact on the community. Plange comes in with a fresh look at African fashion and grabs the opportunity to blur the lines of various cultures with her four-part LeBron 18 Low collection.hypebeast.com