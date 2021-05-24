The Mimi Plange x LeBron 18 Low Collection Brings Back Varsity Nostalgia

Undefeated is keeping busy as they are set to release yet another collaboration with Nike, this time dropping a special iteration of the Nike Dunk Low. Recently spotted on the foot of co-founder James Bond in the Undefeated x McLaren Indy 500 project video above, the collab is set to release as part of a “Air Force 1 vs Dunk” pack that sees their designs revived on opposing models. The Undefeated x Nike Dunk Low shows that is comes dressed in a Canteen and Lemon Frost color scheme. Said to mimic the look of the Air Force 1 Low Canteen from 2006, this collaborative iteration of the model is constructed with a houndstooth-patterned mudguard and eyestays paired up with plain Brown textile on the quarters and toe box. Other details include the thick Brown leather piping, the Yellow Swoosh, the White Five Strike Undefeated logo on the lateral heel and the matching “NIKE” heel tab and midsole atop a Brown rubber outsole.