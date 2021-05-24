newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Grizzlies Upset No. 1 Seed Jazz in Playoff Series Opener

By Associated Press
Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32muVA_0a8x5jRy00

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Dillon Brooks had 31 points and seven rebounds and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Utah Jazz 112-109 Sunday night in the opening game of their first-round playoff series.

The eighth-seeded Grizzlies put the Western Conference top-seeded Jazz in an early hole. Game 2 of the series is Wednesday night.

Brooks set a single-game franchise scoring record for a Memphis player making their NBA playoff debut, surpassing the 24 points scored by Marc Gasol against San Antonio on April 17, 2011.

Ja Morant added 26 points. Jonas Valanciunas chipped in 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Kyle Anderson added 14 points.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 20 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Jazz. Mike Conley had 22 points, 11 assists, and six rebounds. Rudy Gobert added 15 rebounds and 11 points, and Derrick Favors finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Bogdanovic hit five free throws in the final minute to help Utah cut Memphis’ lead to 110-109 with 6.4 seconds left. Brooks made a layup at the other end, and Bogdanovic missed a 3-point try with 1.9 seconds left that would have forced overtime.

Donovan Mitchell was a late scratch from the lineup while rehabbing his sprained right ankle. He has not appeared in a game for the Jazz since April 16.

The Jazz struggled to generate consistent offense in his absence. Utah shot just 12 of 47 from 3-point range.

Utah cut a double-digit deficit to 60-59 following a layup by Bogdanovic. Then, Brooks took over. He scored 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting in the third quarter. Brooks capped off his scoring flurry with back-to-back baskets that extended the Grizzlies’ lead to 78-68.

Memphis led by as many as 17 points in the fourth, going up 94-77 on a jumper from Tyus Jones, before the Jazz rallied late.

Utah experienced a dry spell on offense through much of the first quarter. The Jazz made a single basket over a seven-minute stretch while committing six turnovers. The Jazz committed eight total turnovers in the quarter.

Memphis went ahead 17-14 on a three-point play by Dillon Brooks, but could not gain further ground against the Jazz defense.

The Grizzlies missed 14 straight shots over a seven-minute stretch spanning the first and second quarters. It opened the door for Utah’s 15-0 run, highlighted by back-to-back baskets by Gobert for a 29-17 lead.

Memphis answered with a 31-7 run, starting late in the second quarter and went ahead 53-43 early in the third. Brooks and Morant combined for six baskets and 17 points to fuel the spurt.

TIP INS

Grizzlies: Anderson grabbed a career-high six steals, setting a single-game franchise playoff record. … The Grizzlies outscore Utah 62-42 in the paint. … Memphis announced on Sunday it will increase capacity inside FedEx Forum from 40% to 55% for the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Jazz: Favors matched his season high with four blocks. … Clarkson went 0 of 8 from 3-point range, snapping a streak of 94 games making at least one 3-pointer. … Gobert fouled out with 4:25 remaining. … Utah did not commit a turnover in the fourth quarter.

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dillon Brooks
Person
Tyus Jones
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Marc Gasol
Person
Derrick Favors
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Playoff Series#Ap#The Memphis Grizzlies#Brooks And#Tip Ins Grizzlies#Back To Back Baskets#3 Point Range#Consistent Offense#Lead#San Antonio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
Related
NBAPosted by
Houston Digest

NBA Daily Recap 5/8: Jazz pass Rockets as Bogdanovic Scores 20 Points

Jazz rout Rockets 124-116 on Saturday night. Georges Niang led the way for the Jazz with 24 points, while Jordan Clarkson contributed 21 points and Bojan Bogdanovic added 20 points in the victory. While failing to take the home-court advantages, Kenyon Martin Jr. tallied 27 points and 10 rebounds and Khyri Thomas made 27 points for the Rockets. After this game, the Rockets (16-52) made to #15 in the Western Conference with 34.0 games back to the top, while the Jazz (50-18) led the Rockets by 34.0 games back and ranked #1 in the same conference.
NBACBS Sports

Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Explodes for 48 points

Bogdanovic registered 48 points (16-23 FG, 8-11 3Pt, 8-8 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals across 39 minutes in Friday's win over the Nuggets. Bogdanovic had one of the best games of his career Friday, missing just seven shots from the field en route to a season-high 48 points -- he surpassed his previous season-best mark by 14 points. Bogdanovic has been on fire of late and has scored at least 22 points in six games in a row while embracing the role of being the team's go-to player on offense with Donovan Mitchell (ankle) still sidelined.
NBAInsideHoops

Mike Conley returns for Jazz in win over Thunder

The Jazz are without Donovan Mitchell, but still one of the NBA’s best teams, and made short work of the Thunder tonight. Via the Salt Lake Tribune:. Not really all the way back yet, y’know, but back enough. The Utah Jazz and their fans will happily take what they can...
NBACBS Sports

Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Nice two-way effort in win

Brooks recorded 22 points (9-21 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three steals, two rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 133-104 win over the Mavericks. Brooks' efficiency wasn't great, but he added to his performance by getting a combined five steals and blocks. It was his second performance of the season with at least three steals and multiple blocks. Brooks is also on an 11-game streak of making at least one free throw.
NBAledburyreporter.co.uk

Bojan Bogdanovic’s career-high 48 points pushes Utah Jazz past Denver Nuggets

A career-best performance from Bojan Bogdanovic lifted the Utah Jazz to a 127-120 victory over the Denver Nuggets in a battle of Western Conference contenders. The Croatian finished with a career-high 48 points as the Jazz secured their fourth-straight win to maintain their one-game lead at the top of the conference.
NBACBS Sports

Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Out with sore knee

Brooks is out for Friday's game against the Kings due to left knee soreness. Along with other key members of the Grizzlies' rotation, Brooks has been hit by a sudden injury and will not play during the team's second-to-last game of the regular season. De'Anthony Melton, Desmond Bane and Justise Winslow appear to be in line for extra minutes.
NBACBS Sports

Jazz, in quest of clinching top seed, host lowly Rockets

On Friday afternoon, the Utah Jazz announced that All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell will be sidelined at least one more week due to his sprained ankle. On Friday night, the Jazz looked as if they might not need Mitchell. They will, of course, if their stay in the playoffs is long,...
NBAslcdunk.com

Utah Jazz take on the Golden State Warriors

The Utah Jazz are on the verge of getting the #1 and have only 4 games left to lock that in. Tonight they take on the Golden State Warriors playing for their best shot in the play-in tournament. It makes for an entertaining game, which isn’t always that common this close to the end of the season.
NBANBA

Russell Westbrook, Bojan Bogdanovic named NBA Players of the Week

Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook and Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 20. Check out their performances from the past week of action. Russell Westbrook. Wizards 154, Pacers 141 (May 3) 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-4 FT), 21 rebounds, 24...
NBAnumberfire.com

3 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Monday 5/10/21

One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing in one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at three players who can help...
NBAwestplainsdailyquill.net

Bogdanovic scores 22 as Jazz top Thunder 109-93

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 22 points, and the Utah Jazz beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 109-93 on Friday night to inch closer to claiming the top seed in the Western Conference …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
NBAgrizzlybearblues.com

Report Card: Jonas Valanciunas, Dillon Brooks carry Grizzlies to comeback win

Last night was just the embodiment of sports. There were a rollercoaster of emotions from last night’s game: stress, agony, excitement, and ultimately relief. The Memphis Grizzlies found themselves in familiar territory, facing a team depleted of core guys and filled with end-of-the-roster players instead (sans Buddy Hield). They kept them hanging around for far too long, fell behind a bit, and gave them too much confidence. However, the Grizzlies ripped off a 14-2 run to close the game and seal the deal.
NBAgrizzlybearblues.com

Quick Recap: The Grizzlies prevail over the Pelicans

The Memphis Grizzlies welcomed their rivals, the New Orelans Pelicans, to FedExForum on Monday Night. While both teams were still alive for the play-in tournament in the Western Conference, Memphis clearly had far more to play for going forward. Fortunately, Memphis seemed to regain some of the offensive flow it had been missing for much of the past few weeks.
NBANBA

Postgame Report: Grizzlies grind out victory over Pelicans to secure spot in Play-In Tournament

The Memphis Grizzlies snapped a five-game losing streak against the New Orleans Pelicans with a 115-110 victory on Monday inside FedExForum. Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies with 23 points, four rebounds and two steals while Jonas Valanciunas recorded his 47th double-double of the season with 20 points and 11 rebounds to go with five blocks. Ja Morant posted his own double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 12 points with seven rebounds and four blocks.
NBAwcn247.com

Morant, Brooks help Memphis to 133-104 rout of Mavericks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 24 points, eight assists and seven rebounds as the Memphis Grizzlies used a third-quarter burst to beat the Dallas Mavericks 133-104. Dillon Brooks added 22 points and John Konchar had a season-high 18 for the Grizzlies. Kyle Anderson scored 15 points, including 10 in the key third quarter as Memphis continues to try and move up in the Western Conference standings.Tim Hardaway Jr. led the Mavericks with 19 points, while Willie Cauley-Stein finished with a season-high 16 points. Jalen Brunson scored 15, while leading scorer Luka Doncic managed 12 points but was 4 of 16 from the floor and missed all four of his 3-point shots.
NBAwcn247.com

Brooks scores 30 as Grizzlies overcome Kings 116-110

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 30 points and the Memphis Grizzlies used a late rally to defeat the Sacramento Kings 116-110 in the first of a back-to-back between the teams. Jonas Valanciunas had 24 points and 13 rebounds for Memphis, Kyle Anderson added 14 points, and Ja Morant had 12 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. Justin James scored a career-high 31 points to lead the Kings, who were eliminated from contention for the play-in tournament. Chimezie Metu had 17 points. Buddy Hield and Terence Davis scored 16 points each, and Delon Wright had 15 points and eight assists.
NBAespnpressroom.com

ESPN to Exclusively Televise State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament Western Conference Games

May 21: Final Western Conference Play-In Tournament Game on ESPN. ESPN Radio to Nationally Broadcast Every State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament Game. ESPN will exclusively televise the State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament Western Conference games beginning with a prime-time doubleheader this Wednesday, May 19, at 7:30 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. ESPN will then televise the final Western Conference tournament game on Friday, May 21 (start time TBD). The State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament will determine the final two playoff spots in each conference. All NBA games on ESPN are available to stream via the ESPN App.