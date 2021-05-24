newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Editorial: CNN needs to can Chris Cuomo

By Boston Herald Editorial Staff
Lowell Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN ought to be ashamed of themselves. It’s bad enough they’ve lost their standing as a legitimate cable news channel by giving over precious airtime to left-lurching hosts. (Wolf Blitzer and Boston’s own John King get a pass here.) Now it’s out that CNN declared anchor Chris Cuomo’s phone calls...

www.lowellsun.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wolf Blitzer
Person
Chris Cuomo
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Tv News#Cnn News#Tv News#The Washington Post#The Associated Press#Aoc#Anchor Chris Cuomo#Governor#Sen Elizabeth Warren#Cable News#Boston#Ethical Conduct#Copy#Left Lurching Hosts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Presidential Electionphilasun.com

CNN cuts ties with Rick Santorum over disparaging comments

ABOVE PHOTO: Republican presidential candidate, former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum speaks during the Fox Business Network Republican presidential debate in North Charleston, S.C. on Jan. 14, 2016. The CNN analyst went on the network to try and explain comments about Native Americans that have led to criticism, but didn’t appear to calm things down. Santorum told a group of young conservative last month that there was ‘nothing here’ when immigrants founded the United States. That angered Native Americans and others. He said on CNN Monday that he was speaking in context of the U.S. government’s creation and didn’t mean to minimize treatment of Native Americans. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
CelebritiesArkansas Online

Tapper also objects to Chris Cuomo's actions

CNN anchor Jake Tapper agrees with the criticism that his colleague, prime-time anchor Chris Cuomo, screwed up. Boy, does he agree. "I cannot imagine a world in which anybody in journalism thinks that that was appropriate," said Tapper on Kara Swisher's New York Times podcast. "And he said, Chris, in his apology that he delivered on air, said that he put us in a bad spot. And I would also agree with that."
New York City, NYPosted by
Shore News Network

Watch Chris Cuomo wear a mask alone while riding in his convertible

One of the biggest maskholes of the COVID-19 pandemic has been CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo. This week, the New York Post ripped Cuomo for wearing a face mask while riding in his convertible…alone. It is the epitome of liberal virtue signaling. Cuomo is the baby brother of embattled New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The photo above is a screen capture from photos taken by and release by the New York Post in the video shared to Rumble below.
Entertainmentbarrettsportsmedia.com

CNN President Admits Cuomo Judgement Lacking

The cloud of criticism regarding CNN’s Chris Cuomo’s decision to advise his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), who is in the middle of a series of sexual harassment allegations against him, continues to hang over the network. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, CNN President Jeff...
CelebritiesWashington Post

With his star status secure at CNN, Chris Cuomo skirts controversy again

As they waited for the news to break last week, Chris Cuomo struck an uncharacteristically deferential tone with his boss. “I’ll do whatever you think I should do,” the combative CNN host told the network’s president, Jeff Zucker, just before the anticipated publication of a story that would expose him for having crossed one of journalism’s ethical lines. As The Washington Post reported Thursday, Cuomo participated in official strategy sessions with political advisers guiding his brother, New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D), on how to respond to sexual-harassment allegations.
PoliticsPosted by
Primetimer

CNN president Jeff Zucker giving Chris Cuomo no punishment was a classic move: To capitalize on some behind-the-scenes drama by turning it into programming

Zucker's decision to have Cuomo apologize on-air for giving advice to his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, instead of punishing him "tracked with CNN’s by now well-established policy of how to deal with the roiling, inherent conflict of the Cuomo brother dynamic — essentially by embracing it," explain The Washington Post's Sarah Ellison and Jeremy Barr. Cuomo, as they point out, leads CNN's No. 1 show. In fact, Cuomo Prime Time attracted more viewers in the coveted 25-to-54 demographic for the first three months of the year. Ellison and Barr report that Cuomo spent a day last week workshopping his apology, going through nearly 10 drafts before landing on a statement that cast himself as “family first, job second.” "The apology appeased some at CNN, who considered it heartfelt and unusual, given Cuomo’s typically aggressive style," report Ellison and Barr. "For others, 'it was a band-aid on a bullet hole,” as one on-air CNN personality called it.'" Meanwhile, during Tuesday's CNN town hall meeting, Zucker defended his decision not to suspend Cuomo. “I didn’t think taking him off the air for a week or two made any sense,” Zucker said. “It was more important to be honest and transparent. I’m not surprised Chris had conversations with his brother. Who wouldn’t? Where he screwed up was doing that in the presence of his brothers’ aides.” ALSO: The only reason Cuomo may be off the hook is because CNN is just as responsible for his infractions as he is.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Obama Bros trash CNN for giving Cuomo a pass on advising brother: 'They are about money and ratings and power'

Former staffers for former President Barack Obama criticized CNN this week for giving embattled anchor Chris Cuomo a pass for his latest scandal. During their Monday episode of Pod Save America, former Obama advisers Jon Favreau and Tommy Vietor noted the lack of accountability Cuomo faced after it was revealed he participated in political strategy sessions with his brother New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D., on how to handle sexual harassment allegations.
TV & Videosnprillinois.org

Controversy Continues To Dog CNN's Chris Cuomo

CNN host Chris Cuomo admitted to advising his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on public messaging regarding sexual harassment allegations. But CNN decided against disciplining their primetime star. Here & Now‘s Robin Young discusses the ongoing fallout with NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik. This article was originally published on...
Entertainmentmediaite.com

CNN Head Jeff Zucker Addresses Chris Cuomo’s ‘Unique’ Situation in Leaked Comments to Staffers: He is ‘Human’ and ‘Made A Mistake’

CNN president Jeff Zucker spoke to staffers concerned about revelations that host Chris Cuomo participated in strategy calls with his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, along with aides to the governor, about how the governor should respond to the growing number of sexual misconduct allegations against him. Chris Cuomo...
Politicsnystateofpolitics.com

Gov. Cuomo says he often turns to brother for advice

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday told reporters he often speaks with his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, for advice and often does so with other journalists. The revelation last week that Chris Cuomo spoke with his brother and advised him on how to respond to the allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct leveled against the governor led to an on-air apology.