Andrew County accident injures five teens Sunday night

ANDREW COUNTY, Mo. — An Andrew County accident resulted in five people being injured Sunday night. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Rachel K. Corey, 18, of St. Joseph was driving on Route D, three miles east of Savannah, around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Another vehicle, driven by Thomas R. Wade, 18, of Savannah failed to yield to Corey’s vehicle as she attempted to make a left turn. Both vehicles traveled off the east side of the roadway. Corey was seriously injured. Her passenger, a juvenile male, 17, was moderately injured. Both were taken to Mosaic by Andrew County Ambulance for treatment. Wade, along with one of his passengers, a juvenile male, 13, were moderately injured. Both were transported to Mosaic for treatment. Wade’s other passenger, a juvenile female, 15, was transported by Buchanan County EMS to Mosaic in serious condition.