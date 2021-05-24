newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Andrew County accident injures five teens Sunday night

By Stephanie Shannon
KMZU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANDREW COUNTY, Mo. — An Andrew County accident resulted in five people being injured Sunday night. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Rachel K. Corey, 18, of St. Joseph was driving on Route D, three miles east of Savannah, around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Another vehicle, driven by Thomas R. Wade, 18, of Savannah failed to yield to Corey’s vehicle as she attempted to make a left turn. Both vehicles traveled off the east side of the roadway. Corey was seriously injured. Her passenger, a juvenile male, 17, was moderately injured. Both were taken to Mosaic by Andrew County Ambulance for treatment. Wade, along with one of his passengers, a juvenile male, 13, were moderately injured. Both were transported to Mosaic for treatment. Wade’s other passenger, a juvenile female, 15, was transported by Buchanan County EMS to Mosaic in serious condition.

www.kmzu.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Andrew County, MO
Savannah, MO
Crime & Safety
Savannah, MO
Government
Andrew County, MO
Accidents
State
Missouri State
Andrew County, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Savannah, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
Savannah, MO
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Teenagers#Passenger Vehicles#Buchanan County Ems#Teens#Driving#East Side#Treatment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
Missouri StateKMBC.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol issues Endangered Silver Alert for missing 72-year-old Gladstone woman

GLADSTONE, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered Silver Alert for a missing 72-year-old woman last seen early Monday morning. The MSHP and the Gladstone Police Department are asking for the public’s help locating Janet Shull-Christenson, who was last seen at 2:45 a.m. walking away from her home at 6479 North Prospect Ave. in Gladstone, Missouri.
Missouri StatePosted by
St. Joseph Post

Missouri teen drowns trying to swim across river

UNION, Mo. (AP) — A teenager has died after attempting to swim across the Meramec River in Franklin County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. William Bergner Jr., of Bourbon, died Sunday night after he tried to swim across the river from a campground boat access inside Meramec State Park in Franklin County. He became exhausted, went under the water and was not able to resurface, the patrol said.
Louisiana StatePosted by
WAFB

La. man faces murder charge in 1984 death of Mo. woman

FRANKLIN, La. (WAFB) - The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, May 17, the arrest of a Franklin man in the 1984 death of a woman in Missouri. Sheriff Blaise Smith said Larry Gene Hicks, 78, is charged with second-degree murder. He added Hicks was interviewed by Camden County, Mo. investigators last week and “made admissions that implicated him in the murder.” A warrant was later issued for his arrest.
Missouri StateKOMU

17-year-old dies after being shot by police at Missouri park

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old who was shot by police in Missouri after confronting officers with a gun has died. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Lantz Stephenson Jr., of Grandview, was shot about 6:45 a.m. Sunday at a park in the Kansas City suburb of Grandview, and died at a hospital.
Missouri Statestmarynow.com

Franklin man arrested in Missouri homicide case dating to the Eighties

A 78-year-old Franklin man has been arrested in a 36-year-old homicide case in Missouri. Larry Gene Hicks, 78, Franklin, was arrested at 2:36 p.m. Monday on a Camden County, Missouri, warrant for the charge of second-degree murder. . Last week, detectives with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted investigators...
Missouri Statekttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol promotes three to lieutenant

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces the following promotions. Sergeant Scott A. Ballard, Troop F, will be promoted to the rank of lieutenant and transfer to Field Operations Bureau, General Headquarters, Jefferson City, MO, effective June 1, 2021. Ballard was appointed to the Patrol...
Missouri Stateauroraadvertiser.net

Which Missouri cities and counties still have COVID-19 mask mandates?

Missouri never had a statewide mask mandate, unlike many states, but as the COVID-19 pandemic spread rapidly last fall, many Missouri cities and counties rushed to adopt some form of face covering requirement. By November, more than half the state's population was required to wear a mask while in shared...
Missouri StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

Remembering One of Worst Disasters in Missouri's History: Red Cross Volunteers Recall Joplin Tornado 10 years later

ST. LOUIS, MO. - Within hours after a historic, mile-wide tornado hit Joplin, MO, the American Red Cross arrived to provide protection and comfort to thousands whose homes were damaged and destroyed. That May 22, 2011, storm killed 162 people, caused more than 1,000 injuries, damaged more than 4,000 homes and displaced 9,200. The Red Cross brought in nearly 900 trained disaster response volunteers from all over the nation to provide food and shelter, comfort kits, tarpaulins, coolers, tools fo Continue Reading
Missouri Statelpgasmagazine.com

Missouri school district purchases 11 propane-fueled buses

Missouri’s Independence School District invested in 11 Blue Bird propane autogas-fueled school buses and installed a propane fueling infrastructure. The school district, located near Kansas City, Missouri, was previously utilizing diesel-powered buses but wanted to lower costs as well as harmful emissions. “I think cost and emissions both certainly played...
Kansas Statemyqcountry.com

Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...
Buchanan County, MOkjo1055.com

Mosaic Life Care reporting increase in COVID-19 patients

St. Joseph health officials report 23 new cases of COVID-19 in Buchanan County since Friday, including 19 new cases Monday. Buchanan County’s case total is now 10,492. Mosaic Life Care is now reporting 10 COVID-19 inpatients – 9 in St. Joseph and one in Maryville. This is the first time in several weeks that Mosaic is reporting a double-digit amount of COVID patients.
Andrew County, MOnorthwestmoinfo.com

Man Arrested for Identity Theft in Andrew County

A man was arrested for suspected identity theft in Andrew County. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 34-year-old Christopher S. Torngren of St. Joseph at 7:26 pm Monday. He was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor identity theft, and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Torngren...
Andrew County, MOnodawaybroadcasting.com

Andrew County Sheriff’s Office Arrests

Last Monday (5/3) William Stanton of Amazonia was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine and several other charges. Stanton was taken to the Andrew County Jail on $1500 cash only bond. Following a traffic stop April 29th, Nicole Greene of Rock Port and Billy Brock of Oregon were...