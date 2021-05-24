Realme X7 Max release date in India is May 31
Realme X7 Max will be launched in India on May 31. The company has just confirmed the launch date for the India launch. The Realme X7 Max will be the third device in the Realme X7 series. Currently, the Realme X7 series consists of Realme X7 Pro and the vanilla Realme X7. The Realme X7 Max is a rebranded Realme GT Neo from China. It will also be the first phone in India with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. The device will be sold on Flipkart.www.techradar.com