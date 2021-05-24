Realme X7 Max release date in India is May 31

Realme is one of the most ambitious tech brands out in the market right now. The company has a plan to launch over 100 AIoT products in India in 2021. However, due to the lockdown and restrictions, the company hasn’t been able to launch as many products as it would’ve liked, but in the coming days, we might see Realme picking up the pace and launch more connected devices in India. Among them, the Realme Watch 2 Pro is one of the top contenders to go official in India.