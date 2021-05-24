newsbreak-logo
Interior Design

How to choose the right lighting inside your home

By MetroCreative Connection
Washington Times-Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLighting in a home serves both practical and aesthetic purposes. It’s easy to maneuver around a well-lit home, reducing the risk of slips and falls, and the right lighting can help homeowners create their desired ambiance, which typically changes depending on which room you’re in. When choosing lighting for their...

Interior DesignTampa Bay News Wire

What Can You Use Your Loft Conversion For?

If you’re planning a loft conversion, you probably already have an idea as to how you’d like to use the space. But if you’re extending the home for selling purposes, you might not know the best way to utilize the space. Plus, the attic often has a lot more space...
ElectronicsCult of Mac

Instantly add smart lighting controls to your home at 33% off

People say smart homes are the future, and it becomes more and more true each year. In 2019, an estimated 27% of the U.S. population owned a smart home device, but that’s only the beginning for this growing trend. According to research, U.S. smart home sales are projected to reach “more than $47 billion by 2024, which would be approximately three times as much as the revenues in 2017.”
Interior DesignVermilion Standard

How to Create the Perfect Outdoor Living (and Work) Room

Spring is here, and it’s time for pandemic-weary homeowners to ready yards and landscapes for backyarding. Yes, backyarding is a word – and one that we all need right now. The pandemic thrust us into a new reality, and the backyard has a starring role. With a year of limitations on where we go, how we gather, and who we connect with, yards and other managed landscapes became a safe haven.
Interior DesignHello Magazine

9 genius ways to decorate your rental home on a budget

So you've secured an amazing rental property, but now you're unsure how to make it feel like home. From affordable buys to Instagrammable techniques, discover the genius ways to decorated your rented house without breaking the bank…. Check your terms. When you move into a rented place, you may presume...
Interior Designhomedit.com

French Country Bedding Ideas to Spruce Up Your Bedroom

The French country style is often confused with farmhouse because they are both characterized by the integration of natural materials and antiques, but they are two very different styles. The French country style focuses more on feminist vibes, being airy and very soft, whereas the farmhouse style is rather casual...
Interior Designbigeasymagazine.com

Essential Home Improvements You Can Apply in Your Bedroom

The bedroom is where you spend most of your time, especially if you want to spend more time with yourself. Your bedroom is conducive to personal matters where you can freely cuddle with your pillow and sleep with your mattress. Doing a minor change with your bedroom will not cost you a hundred dollars if you are creative and resourceful. Improving the ambiance of your personal space will make it even more accommodating and comfortable.
El Dorado County, CAMountain Democrat

Grow For It! Flower arranging provides a garden inside your home

Few things are lovelier than a fresh, well-balanced flower arrangement. Here are a few tips to help you create your own. With a little practice, using the elements found in your own environment, you can enjoy beautiful arrangements in every season. Choose the right components by selecting sturdy flowers and...
Home & GardenPosted by
newschain

Shady business: How to get summer lighting just right

We may be nearing the height of summer, but a flick of a switch is still a sure-fire way to brighten up a room when needed, and change a space from dull to dazzling. Whether it’s a quirky table lamp or a feather pendant that’s as ethereal as the blossom on the trees, good lighting evokes a mood and the right beam can be a beautiful thing.
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Practical Tips to Design a More Relaxing Home

Home is a special place. It’s where memories are made, loved ones come together, and your family can retreat from the busyness of life. Because of this, decorating your home in a manner that promotes relaxation and peace is important. If you’d like to transform your home into a sanctuary for your family and guests alike, the design team at Sam Levitz Furniture has the tips and ideas to make every space in your home feel like you’re on vacation.
Home & Gardenrichmondmagazine.com

Organize Your Summer Stuff

With summer just around the corner, organizing our summer gear — from gardening supplies to sports equipment and grilling accessories — is top of mind. According to professional organizer Kristen Ziegler, now is the time to clean spaces like garages and garden sheds that can be a catchall for clutter. “Decluttering can give you a sense of control after a year where we haven’t had any because of the pandemic,” says Ziegler, whose firm, Minima, has been voted favorite home organizer in our annual Readers’ Favorites survey for the last eight years. R•Home asked Ziegler to share some tips on getting started.
Santa Clarita, CASanta Clarita Radio

Choosing The Perfect Speaker System For Your Home: 4 Key Tips

Speakers are an important and expensive investment that any home will need at one point or the other. In this article, we’ll go over some key tips to keep in mind when choosing the perfect speaker for your tastes and requirements. Let’s get started!. How Big is Your Room?. This...
Home & Gardenhomedit.com

How To Build A Coat Rack Bench That Fits In Your Entryway

An entryway just isn’t the same without a place to hang your coat when you come home. The coat rack has become one of the basic necessities for this sort of space and since you have to have one you might as well make it look nice. In the tutorials and examples that follow you’ll find plenty of ideas and designs to choose from and you’ll also learn how to build a coat rack yourself if you ever feel like it.
Home & Gardencollegefashion.net

How to Set Up Your Own At-Home Spa

Here’s what you need to make your room into your personal oasis. This post may contain affiliate links, which means we may receive a commission if you purchase through our links. Please read our full disclosure here. This post will show you the at home spa essentials to have your...
Home & Gardenlivingetc.com

All-wood kitchens are trending – experts reveal why you should get involved

The allure of wood is indisputably eternal. Its neutral hues have filled interior spaces for centuries – but that is no surprise when you consider its versatility, durability, and unwavering style. Despite its (quite literally) solid history, however, we're convinced that all-wood kitchens have never felt quite as contemporary as they do in our modern kitchens today.
Interior DesignPosted by
MyChesCo

Renovating Your Home? How to Protect Your Investment

The increased time spent at home during the pandemic has resulted in many people deciding to tackle home renovation projects. From creating a new office space or virtual learning area, to larger projects like bathroom renovations, many homeowners are rolling up their sleeves to do the improvements themselves. And the...
Electronicslivingetc.com

Hands-on: The Zuma smart light hides your entire smart home in the ceiling

Zuma, a new company based in the UK, has revealed a revolutionary voice activated product that doubles/triples/quadruples as a surround sound system, smart home hub and high-end lighting - all without trailing wires and multiple devices. The basic model, which simply looks like a discreet ordinary spotlight and is available...
Home & GardenHouzz

Before and After: 3 Patios Designed for Comfy, Stylish Lounging

When tackling a patio makeover, it can be appealing to want to tear everything out and start from scratch to realize your dream space. Before you do — especially as summer edges closer — consider if new furniture, potted plantings and other outdoor accessories could be a more efficient and budget-friendly way to upgrade your outdoor living experience.
Interior DesignRefinery29

This Toronto Apartment Is A California-Inspired DIY Heaven

In Refinery29’s Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennials. Today, tarot reader and entrepreneur Robin Daprato shows us how she turned her Toronto apartment into a California-inspired, DIY sanctuary. Just steps from the hustle of West Queen West in Toronto’s so-hip-it-hurts Trinity...
Home & GardenApartment Therapy

8 Unique String Light Styles to Brighten Up Your Space Both Inside and Out

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Picture it: You’re enjoying a lovely summer evening on your patio with great friends, lots of laughs, and bottomless frosés. Nights like that are what summer’s all about, right? Well, before you start texting you invite your pod to come over for cocktails, there’s one must-have piece of decor that you need ASAP: string lights! String lights are the perfect way to elevate your outdoor space after dark with minimal effort. They add warmth (but not the kind that makes you sweat) and ambiance, leaving you wondering where the hours went after said late-night summer hangout. And if you think you have to pack away these charming accessories when the season ends, think again! Instead, opt for lights that are meant for use both outside and inside.