How to choose the right lighting inside your home

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Picture it: You’re enjoying a lovely summer evening on your patio with great friends, lots of laughs, and bottomless frosés. Nights like that are what summer’s all about, right? Well, before you start texting you invite your pod to come over for cocktails, there’s one must-have piece of decor that you need ASAP: string lights! String lights are the perfect way to elevate your outdoor space after dark with minimal effort. They add warmth (but not the kind that makes you sweat) and ambiance, leaving you wondering where the hours went after said late-night summer hangout. And if you think you have to pack away these charming accessories when the season ends, think again! Instead, opt for lights that are meant for use both outside and inside.