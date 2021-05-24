newsbreak-logo
Larsa Pippen Claps Back At Malik Beasley After NBA Player Trashes 'Real Housewives Of Miami' Star Over Breakup

By Bernie Zilio
Radar Online.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarsa Pippen thinks Malik Beasley is a clown – but "doesn't care to comment" on his recent claims. "Larsa doesn't care to comment and is glad she dodged a bullet," a source told Radar on Sunday after the NBA player trashed the Real Housewives of Miami star on social media. "She posted on IG her real thoughts on him. She's happy and focused on her jewelry brand Larsa Marie."

