Unmasking Marina Toybina—The Costume Designer Behind ‘The Masked Singer’

Getting an Emmy award is a lifetime dream for many. How about five Emmys? For costumes?! When the category for Outstanding Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Programming was first introduced in 1986, Marina Toybina was a five-year old girl dressing dolls in Moscow. Now with five statuettes to her name, she holds the most wins in this new Emmys category and is one of the world’s most in-demand designers. The only person with more wins is the iconic costume and fashion legend Bob Mackie! While not many people outside the industry know her name yet, millions have enjoyed her work on television and stage. If in the past few years you have attended tours by renowned artists such as Carrie Underwood, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Usher, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, or Pink, you have seen her stellar costumes. If you’re watching Masked Singer, and I know you are… the Fox hit has scored the highest Nielsen ratings for a non-sports program every season. Toybina’s incredible costumes contribute to a large part of the show’s appeal, as well as it’s viral moments and memes. I had the pleasure to connect with the designer to discuss her Soviet Union to Hollywood trajectory, challenges of working with global superstars, and the next pivotal moment in her career.