newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Unmasking Marina Toybina—The Costume Designer Behind ‘The Masked Singer’

By Stephan Rabimov
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Getting an Emmy award is a lifetime dream for many. How about five Emmys? For costumes?! When the category for Outstanding Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Programming was first introduced in 1986, Marina Toybina was a five-year old girl dressing dolls in Moscow. Now with five statuettes to her name, she holds the most wins in this new Emmys category and is one of the world’s most in-demand designers. The only person with more wins is the iconic costume and fashion legend Bob Mackie! While not many people outside the industry know her name yet, millions have enjoyed her work on television and stage. If in the past few years you have attended tours by renowned artists such as Carrie Underwood, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Usher, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, or Pink, you have seen her stellar costumes. If you’re watching Masked Singer, and I know you are… the Fox hit has scored the highest Nielsen ratings for a non-sports program every season. Toybina’s incredible costumes contribute to a large part of the show’s appeal, as well as it’s viral moments and memes. I had the pleasure to connect with the designer to discuss her Soviet Union to Hollywood trajectory, challenges of working with global superstars, and the next pivotal moment in her career.

www.forbes.com
Forbes

Forbes

193K+
Followers
49K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Bjork
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Cher
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Bob Mackie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Education#Television#Costume Designer#Popular Costumes#Fashion Designer#Reality Programming#Usher#Pink#Russian#Matryoshka#Hansons#A Russian American#Korean#Japanese#Masked Singer#Stellar Costumes#Dolls#Incredible Icons#Renowned Artists#Designers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & Fashionthepopnews.com

Best Style in 2021 Billboard Music Awards

The BBMAs were Hosted by Nick Jonas on 23rd of October. The 2021 Billboard Music Awards was one big night for all the music artists out there in the whole world. Billboards have always brought out the unique styling capabilities of the artists along with some cutting-edge fashion ensembles. The...
Designers & CollectionsBackStage.com

How to Get Started in Costume Design + Wardrobe

There’s a lot of power in costume design, one of the industry’s most crucial “invisible arts.” Whether the clothes are flashy or subdued, they provide invaluable insight into the characters, their emotions, and their settings. When it’s done right, we’re not watching high-paid actors playing dress-up, but lived-in people we sympathize with and fall in love with. Or lived-in people we love to hate.
Beauty & FashionLaredo Morning Times

Costuming 'Cruella': The Fashion Behind a Villainous Disney Origin Story

Cruella de Vil has always been known for her notorious and outlandish sartorial statements, but how her signature black-and-white looks came to be is a story unto itself. Director Craig Gillespie traces the Disney villain’s origin story in the new live-action feature film “Cruella,” which follows Estella (played by Emma Stone, who also serves as an executive producer), a young, quick-witted, fashion-obsessed orphan in 1970s London. The budding talent crosses paths with her nemesis, iconic designer Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson), setting the stage for Estella’s descent into madness as vengeance-filled antihero Cruella, played by Glenn Close in 1996’s “101 Dalmatians.”
Musiccrossroadstoday.com

The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch triumph at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021

The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch were among the biggest winners at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021. The annual music awards ceremony returned on Thursday night (05.27.21) with a masked in-person ceremony at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater, following the cancellation of the 2020 event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And the...
Celebritiesgoldderby.com

Analucia McGorty interview: ‘Pose’ costume designer

When “Pose” writer, director, and executive producer Janet Mock was thinking about how to conclude the groundbreaking FX series after three seasons, she landed on the idea of a lavish wedding ceremony. “It was my love letter to ‘Pose,’” Mock said to the New York Times earlier this year, “and to the women who watch this show, who are craving that sort of deep, deep partnership with someone who fully shows up for them and celebrates them and loves them in public.”
Los Angeles, CAimdb.com

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

This year's top hits may be the reason stars showed up to the iHeartRadio Music Awards—but the jaw-dropping fashion moments on the red carpet certainly provided a reason to stick around! On Thursday, May 27 the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards—held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles—celebrated chart toppers like Justin Bieber, Maren Morris, Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa, who all earned nominations ahead of the event. Thursday night's show, featured performances from Demi Lovato, The Weeknd, Dan + Shay and the newly married Ariana Grande. Unsurprisingly, these stars know not just how to sing, but also dress, with innovative looks guaranteed to...
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Masked Singer’s Yeti Reveals The Surprising Story Behind His Rollerblading Performance

Spoiler alert: for any Masked Singer viewers who haven’t this week’s episode, the Yeti’s identity will be revealed in this article. The Masked Singer Season 5 has been chalked full of talent leading to some surprise eliminations as seen by Hanson going home last week. This week saw the surprise elimination of frontrunner and wildcard contestant Yeti, and both viewers and the judges were shocked by that result, given his push to be in the Final 3. After that disappointing shock, the Yeti shared a surprisingly adorable story behind his rollerblading performance.
Celebritieswxxv25.com

BRANDI CARLILE, DEMI LOVATO AND H.E.R. TO PERFORM DURING SPECIAL TRIBUTE HONORING ELTON JOHN WITH THE IHEARTRADIO ICON AWARD AT THE 2021 “IHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS,” AIRING THIS THURSDAY, MAY 27, LIVE ON FOX 25

BRANDI CARLILE, DEMI LOVATO AND H.E.R. TO PERFORM DURING SPECIAL TRIBUTE HONORING ELTON JOHN WITH THE IHEARTRADIO ICON AWARD AT THE 2021 “IHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS,” AIRING THIS THURSDAY, MAY 27, LIVE ON FOX 25. With Special Appearances From LL Cool J, Nelly, Machine Gun Kelly,. French Montana, Lil Jon, Robin...
Los Angeles, CAinsideradio.com

Usher Hosts And Performs At Star-Studded iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Some of the biggest names in entertainment came together at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, held Thursday night (May 27) at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The star-studded event, hosted by Usher, was broadcast live on Fox, iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app. The Weeknd, joined by...
Beauty & FashionNBC Connecticut

Ariana Grande Shares Photos From Secret Wedding to Dalton Gomez

The bride wore Vera Wang. Less than two weeks after Ariana Grande and her realtor husband Dalton Gomez said "I do" in a private ceremony at Grande's Montecito, California, home, new photos published in Vogue revealed the bride and groom on their special day, which they shared with less than 20 guests in attendance. And yes, that includes pics of the "positions" singer's gorgeous wedding dress.
NFLPosted by
TheWrap

‘Masked Singer': The 10 Most-Watched Celebrity Unmaskings

Fox claimed victory in the key adults 18-49 demographic TV ratings for the September 2020-May 2021 season, with “The Masked Singer” paving the way. The imported celebrity-singing competition may skew towards young adults, but its family friendly nature has made “Masked” suitable for viewers of all ages. But which celebrity...
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Omarion: Heavy Yeti Costume Hindered His Moves on 'The Masked Singer'

The B2K member blames his elaborate costume that weighed a staggering 60 lbs. for preventing him from performing his signature moves during his performances on the singing contest. AceShowbiz - Omarion was unable to perform his signature "chest pop" on "The Masked Singer" because of his Yeti costume weighing a...
MusicPosted by
People

Taylor Swift Calls Folklore Her 'Emotional Life Raft' at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards

The "Style" singer, 31, made a special appearance via video at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday to accept the award for pop album of the year for Folklore. "Thank you so much for this award and for honoring an album that I am so proud of," Swift said. "I have to say thank you to everyone at iHeart and everyone at radio who supported Folklore. Folklore was an album that I made in the very beginning of the pandemic. I started writing it, and I feel like it became a sort of emotional life raft for me to pour my feelings into."
MusicPosted by
extratv

Must-See Moments! Producers Tease iHeart Radio Music Awards

Music fans won’t want to miss the iHeart Radio Music Awards tomorrow night on FOX!. “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers caught up with executive producers John Sykes and Tom Poleman, who teased the must-see moments. John insisted, “You must be here at the top of the show… Ariana Grande, for the first...
TV & VideosPopculture

'The Masked Singer': Yeti Unmasked, and He's an R&B Star

During the The Masked Singer Season 5 Semifinals Wednesday night, one more competitor — plus that pesky Cluedle-Doo — was unmasked and eliminated from the competition. Either the Black Swan, Chameleon, Piglet or Yeti had to head home. Sadly for Yeti, he was chosen for elimination. Scroll through to see who this chill contestant was (if you weren't already watching live via FuboTV or another service). Spoilers ahead for Season 5, Episode 12, "Semifinals"!
Theater & DanceVulture

Doja Cat Confirms the Existence of Aliens in Her iHeartRadio Awards Performance

Now that the Pentagon has essentially confirmed reports of UFOs, it should be a little easier to get our eyes on some aliens. Luckily (?) for us, Doja Cat brought them all with her to her iHeartRadio Awards performance on Thursday, where they served as her backup dancers to a cornfield medley of her songs, including her 2020 mega hit “Say So,” the TikTok viral “Streets,” and her recent single with SZA, “Kiss Me More,” before levitating up to their ship. See, look at all the fun we could be having if the xenomorphs and grays just learned to dance in heels, instead of abducting everyone all the time?