newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: May 23

By Bleed Cubbie Blue
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI spent Sunday with my family and not watching the minors, so I missed Brennen Davis’s first home run of the year. The Iowa Cubs were caught in the downpour of the Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals), 7-5. Alec Mills started this game on a rehab assignment and it didn’t go...

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Mills
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals#The League#The Iowa Cubs#Hits#Home Run#Rehab#Omaha#Storm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
BaseballSouth Side Sox

White Sox Weekly Minor League Update: May 10-16

Blake Rutherford .438 BA, 2 XBH, 3 R, 5 RBI, 2 BB, 2 K. Luis Gonzalez .250 BA, 1 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 0 K (activated off the IL on Sunday) Gavin Sheets .435 BA, 4 XBH, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 2 BB, 3 K. Jake Burger...
MLBbleachernation.com

Cubs Sign Righty Tyler Suellentrop to a Minor League Deal

I feel like we’re seeing an inordinate volume of minor league signings by the Cubs right up to the start of – and past the start of – the minor league season. I’m sure that’s not a coincidence of timing, and probably has to do with some or all of the shutdown last year, the limited scouting opportunities because of the pandemic, and the shortened draft that brought in fewer low-level guys to get roll-the-dice shots.
MLBFinger Lakes Times

Washington-Chicago Cubs Runs

Cubs first. Willson Contreras singles to center field. Kris Bryant singles to right field. Willson Contreras to third. Anthony Rizzo out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Kyle Schwarber. Willson Contreras scores. Javier Baez grounds out to shallow infield. Kris Bryant out at second. 1 run, 2...
MLBFrankfort Times

Chicago Cubs-Detroit Runs

Cubs third. Jason Heyward grounds out to shallow infield, Niko Goodrum to Miguel Cabrera. Willson Contreras singles to left field. Kris Bryant homers to right field. Willson Contreras scores. Anthony Rizzo flies out to deep left center field to JaCoby Jones. Javier Baez hit by pitch. David Bote reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Javier Baez out at second.
BaseballDodger Insider

Mariners Minor League Report — May 14

TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. The Rainiers erupted for 15 runs on 18 hits as Tacoma defeated Salt Lake 15–5 on Thursday night. All 9 of the Rainiers starting lineup recorded at least 1 of the team’s 18 hits, including multi-hit contest by CF Taylor Trammell (4x5, 2 R, HR, 4 RBI, SB), 2B Jack Mayfield (3x6, 2 R, RBI), C Cal Raleigh (2x4, 2 R, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 2 BB), LF Dillon Thomas (2x5, 2 R, 2B, HR 3 RBI), 1B Sam Travis (2x4, 2 R, HR, 4 RBI) and RF Luis Liberato (2x5, 2 R, 3B). SS Donovan Walton (1x6), DH Eric Campbell (1x3, 2 R, BB) and 3B Jack Reinheimer (1x4, R, RBI, SF) each collected 1 hit for the Rainiers. Thomas hit his 2nd home run of the season with a solo blast in the 2nd inning, while Trammell and Travis each recorded their first home run of the season. Starter Vinny Nittoli (3.0,5,3,3,0,5,HR) did not factor into the decision, allowing 3 runs on 5 hits while walking 0 and striking out 5 over 3.0 innings. LH Ben Onyshko (1.1,1,2,2,2,2,HR) allowed 2 runs in the 4th inning, while RH Domingo Tapia (0.2,0,0,0,0,0), RH Jamie Schultz (2.0,1,0,0,3,2), RH Yohan Ramirez (1.0,0,0,0,1) and RH Justin Grimm (1.0,0,0,0,2,2) combined to hold Salt Lake scoreless over the 4.2 innings in relief to secure the win. Schultz earned his 2nd win of the season, tossing a scoreless 6th and 7th innings.
MLBchatsports.com

Cubs minor leagues: Three up, three down and hard schedules

I’ve popped in very briefly recently on Fredricksburg Nationals and Kannapolis Cannonballers games. They are two of the teams that, in the new MiLB arrangement, have gotten off to horrible starts. As much as anyone wants to deny it, pitchers who are more polished, precise, and experienced tend to pitch better at any specific level than those without control or command. If a team loads up against teams with weaker talent, their statistics are generally going to be reflective of said lack of quality opposition. Per the Myrtle Beach Pelicans schedule, they’re scheduled to play neither the Cannonballers nor the Nationals this season.
MLBPosted by
97ZOK

Cubs Minor League Affiliate Goes Viral With ‘Beer Bat’ Giveaway

Will the Cubs bring this hot prospect from the minors up to the big leagues?. This was absolutely everywhere on social media over the weekend and you can see why. These are incredible and quite practical. There is no good reason why these can't be standard at all ballparks. We're...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs path forward will be charted in May

The Chicago Cubs find themselves at a crossroads this season. They have several big names as impending free agents, but there has been little traction in regards to any extensions. In fact, there has not been any rumors of talks or progress at this point. But that may be by...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: Future of Big Three hangs on results in May

We knew heading into the 2021 regular season that the Chicago Cubs were set to have three critical expiring contracts at the end of the year in Kris Bryant, Javier Baez, and Anthony Rizzo. I think most expected some kind of trade with Bryant to be hashed out during the winter, but alas, he is still here.
MLBPosted by
247Sports

Diamond Dawgs in the Minor Leagues Update: May 20

While the global pandemic just delayed the MLB season; the entire MILB year was cancelled in 2020 which meant many players weren’t able to play the game that they loved. It made its triumphant return last week though many Minor League organizations have had to shut down as the system gets tightened up a bit.
MLBYardbarker

May 22nd Blue Jays Minor League Recap: No wins on the farm

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects. The system went 0 for 4. Buffalo allowed 7 runs on 12 hits, allowing 5 runs in the first two innings. New Hampshire allowed this one to get away, surrendering 4 runs in the top of the 9th. Vancouver went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position, scoring 3 runs on 8 hits. Dunedin scored 3 runs on 5 hits with two doubles and went 2-for-7 with runners in scoring position.
MLBFrankfort Times

Chicago Cubs-Pittsburgh Runs

Pirates first. Adam Frazier singles to center field. Ben Gamel doubles to right field. Adam Frazier to third. Ben Gamel to third. Adam Frazier scores. Bryan Reynolds strikes out swinging. Jacob Stallings singles to left field. Ben Gamel scores. Gregory Polanco strikes out swinging. Erik Gonzalez lines out to right field to Kris Bryant.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Report: Cubs signing Dee Strange-Gordon to minor-league deal

The Chicago Cubs are signing former batting champion Dee Strange-Gordon to a minor-league deal, The Athletic reported Wednesday. A two-time All-Star and a Gold Glove winner, the 33-year-old veteran primarily has been a second baseman but can also play shortstop and the outfield. The Cubs suddenly are shorthanded in the...
MLBLas Cruces Sun-News

Chicago Cubs star Javy Báez (somehow) fools Pittsburgh Pirates into sloppy fielding

They call him El Mago, but this wasn't magic from Javy Báez as much as it was comically bad fielding by the Pittsburgh Pirates. In Thursday afternoon's Cubs-Pirates game, Báez, Chicago's shortstop fooled Pittsburgh first baseman Will Craig into delaying a tag on a fielder's choice that would've ended the third inning.
MLBESPN

Trevor Williams pitches Cubs past Pirates 4-1

PITTSBURGH --  Trevor Williams pitched six innings and singled twice against his former team, helping the streaking Chicago Cubs top the stumbling Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1 on Wednesday night. Chicago won for the fifth time in six games and stayed a half-game back of NL Central-leading St. Louis. David Bote...
MLBwblzmedia.com

Baltimore Orioles: Maikel Franco and Other O’s Should Be Dealt

It’s never too early to consider making trades in the MLB, especially if you’re the Baltimore Orioles. Maikel Franco and other O’s need to be traded before July 30. The O’s have a MLB worst record and are bringing up the rear in the vaunted AL East. Baltimore has shown...
MLBwcn247.com

Brewers edge Padres...Cubs take Pirates...Gretzky card

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jackie Bradley Jr.’s two-out shot off the right-field wall brought home Omar Narváez in the 10th inning to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 6-5 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday. Willy Adames went 4 of 5 with a three-run homer and four RBIs to help the Brewers earn a split of this four-game series. Adames also threw out the potential go-ahead run at the plate in the eighth inning. Eric Hosmer had a two-run shot for the Padres.