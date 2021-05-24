Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: May 23

I’ve popped in very briefly recently on Fredricksburg Nationals and Kannapolis Cannonballers games. They are two of the teams that, in the new MiLB arrangement, have gotten off to horrible starts. As much as anyone wants to deny it, pitchers who are more polished, precise, and experienced tend to pitch better at any specific level than those without control or command. If a team loads up against teams with weaker talent, their statistics are generally going to be reflective of said lack of quality opposition. Per the Myrtle Beach Pelicans schedule, they’re scheduled to play neither the Cannonballers nor the Nationals this season.