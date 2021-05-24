Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: May 23

TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. The Rainiers erupted for 15 runs on 18 hits as Tacoma defeated Salt Lake 15–5 on Thursday night. All 9 of the Rainiers starting lineup recorded at least 1 of the team’s 18 hits, including multi-hit contest by CF Taylor Trammell (4x5, 2 R, HR, 4 RBI, SB), 2B Jack Mayfield (3x6, 2 R, RBI), C Cal Raleigh (2x4, 2 R, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 2 BB), LF Dillon Thomas (2x5, 2 R, 2B, HR 3 RBI), 1B Sam Travis (2x4, 2 R, HR, 4 RBI) and RF Luis Liberato (2x5, 2 R, 3B). SS Donovan Walton (1x6), DH Eric Campbell (1x3, 2 R, BB) and 3B Jack Reinheimer (1x4, R, RBI, SF) each collected 1 hit for the Rainiers. Thomas hit his 2nd home run of the season with a solo blast in the 2nd inning, while Trammell and Travis each recorded their first home run of the season. Starter Vinny Nittoli (3.0,5,3,3,0,5,HR) did not factor into the decision, allowing 3 runs on 5 hits while walking 0 and striking out 5 over 3.0 innings. LH Ben Onyshko (1.1,1,2,2,2,2,HR) allowed 2 runs in the 4th inning, while RH Domingo Tapia (0.2,0,0,0,0,0), RH Jamie Schultz (2.0,1,0,0,3,2), RH Yohan Ramirez (1.0,0,0,0,1) and RH Justin Grimm (1.0,0,0,0,2,2) combined to hold Salt Lake scoreless over the 4.2 innings in relief to secure the win. Schultz earned his 2nd win of the season, tossing a scoreless 6th and 7th innings.