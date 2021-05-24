newsbreak-logo
Brown County, SD

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brown, Day, Marshall by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-23 23:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brown; Day; Marshall A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN DAY...SOUTHWESTERN MARSHALL AND CENTRAL BROWN COUNTIES At 1228 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Frederick to near Putney to near Andover, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 1219 PM CDT, a 58 mph wind gust was reported 4 miles southwest of Columbia. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. In addition, the wind gusts will lead to blowing dust and reduced visibilities. Locations impacted include Andover, Claremont, Langford, Pierpont and Amherst. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
