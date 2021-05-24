newsbreak-logo
British BLM Activist In Critical Condition After Being Shot In The Head

By Charleston Lim
Business Times
 5 days ago
A well-known Black Lives Matter activist is now fighting for her life after she sustained a gunshot wound to her head. According to her activist group, Taking the Initiative Party, Sasha Johnson was shot Monday morning after receiving "numerous death threats" over the past few days. The group announced on...

The Business Times is a trusted source of real-time news, intelligence, and analysis on the forces reshaping China and global economy.

