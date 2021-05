To start out the week, the 2021 New York Mets faced off against the St. Louis Cardinals. Joey Lucchesi took on the veteran Adam Wainwright. Trouble came early for the Mets when leadoff hitter Tommy Edman hit a triple. Just one batter later Dylan Carlson brought him home on a sacrifice fly to give the Cardinals an early 1-0 lead. This lead wouldn’t last long, though. After intentionally walking Jonathan Villar to load the bases, Wainwright hit catcher Tomas Nido with the first pitch of the at-bat in the top of the second. This tied the game at one.