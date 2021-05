My daughter, Lara Casalotti, who has died aged 30, had a reluctant media moment in 2016 when the Match4Lara campaign reverberated through national and international media. Diagnosed with a blood cancer (acute myeloid leukaemia), Lara needed a stem-cell transplant. When she learned that patients with black and minority-ethnic backgrounds like herself have a significantly smaller chance of finding a genetically matched stem-cell donor, Lara agreed to be the face and soul of a campaign to diversify the stem-cell registry for all.