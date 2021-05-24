Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)
Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Analog Devices in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS.www.modernreaders.com