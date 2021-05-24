Daniel Link

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleDaniel F. Link age 66 of Menomonie, died Saturday May 22, 2021 at the American Lutheran Home in Menomonie surrounded by his family. Dan was born April 11, 1955 in Menomonie. He was the son of Sherman and Myrtle (Hintzman) Link and grew up in Menomonie and attended Menomonie High School. Dan married Ann Suckow April 24, 1982 in Menomonie. After marriage they made their home in Menomonie and raised their family. Dan worked for Brad Ragan Tire Service in Eagan, MN for many years. He finished his career with TLI in Hudson, WI.

